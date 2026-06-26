2028 4-star LB Aiden Ezeiruaku transferring to Glassboro (N.J.)

Glassboro (N.J.) is receiving another high-profile transfer this summer ahead of the 2026 New Jersey high school football season.

[ $19.99 gets you a FULL year of On3 | Rivals national coverage ]

According to a social media post collaborated with on Instagram, Class of 2028 four-star linebacker Aiden Ezeiruaku is transferring from Williamstown (N.J.) to Glassboro. Ezeiruaku is ranked No. 8 in the state, No. 18 at his position and No. 197 nationally, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings.

Last season for the Braves, Ezeiruaku was one of the top tacklers for the 3-7 ball club as the linebacker racked up 53 total tackles, 11 going for a loss, five sacks and a forced fumble.

Currently the hybrid linebacker has a total of 10 collegiate offers, including from Boston College, Connecticut, Duke, Nebraska, Rutgers, Syracuse, Temple, UCLA, with Penn State showing interest as well.

The rising junior will join one of the state’s best linebacking corps, which already includes 2027 three-stars Tasheem Butler (North Carolina commit) and Ausar Heard, respectively. Together, Butler, Heard and Ezeiruaku might be arguably one of the top linebacking units in all of the Northeast region.

The Bulldogs will also have plenty of weapons back on offense at their disposal heading into the 2026 New Jersey high school football season, including Class of 2027 three-star wide receiver Xavier Sabb.

The soon-to-be senior is the younger brother of last year’s Offensive Player of the Year, Amari Sabb. Alabama three-star wide receiver enrollee had a memorable 2025 season where Sabb helped lift Glassboro to the NJSIAA Public Group 1 state championship, capping what ended up being an undefeated 14-0 season.

Glassboro just also recently received a high-profile transfer in Class of 2027 three-star quarterback Charlie Foulke (Syracuse commit), who is left Philadelphia (Pa.) St. Joseph’s Prep School and will be playing for the Bulldogs his senior campaign. Foulke led the Hawks to a state championship in 2024, throwing for over 2,400 yards and 34 touchdowns.

For New Jersey high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the nation, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the Garden State, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the high school football excitement across the state of New Jersey.