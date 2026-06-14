2028 4-star OL Eytan D’Oleo transferring to IMG Academy

Movement around the high school football scene has been constant and one of the nation’s top programs, nationally ranked Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy, has added another elite player to the roster for the upcoming 2026 campaign.

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Class of 2028 four-star offensive lineman Eytan D’Oleo announced on X, formerly known as Twitter, that he’s leaving Camden (NJ) for IMG Academy via transfer. D’Oleo was ranked No. 11 in the state of New Jersey and No. 32 nationally at his position, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings.

“Thank you to Camden High, my coaches, teammates, and community. Excited to continue my journey at IMG Academy to play for the National Team Forever grateful,” D’Oleo said in the social media announcement.

The 2028 elite offensive lineman prospect go up against the country’s best competition in the trenches with the Ascenders this fall. IMG Academy has several big matchups on tap against out-of-state opponents for the 2026 national high school football season against St. Louis (HI), The St. James Academy (Va.), Cornerstone Christian (TX), New Palestine (IN), NFL Academy (UK), Hun School (N.J.) and rival St. Frances Academy (Md.).

Coming off an undefeated 9-0 2025 campaign, the Ascenders return one of the most talented rosters in all of high school football, highlighted by 2027 five-star EDGE Zyron Forstall (Texas A&M commit), 2027 four-star wide receiver Eric McFarland, 2027 four-star linebacker Amarri Irvin (Notre Dame commit) and 2028 four-star quarterback Jayden Wade (Georgia commit).

Now adding D’Oleo to the mix makes this roster that much talented ahead of the season that will start in mid-August. Among other offensive linemen he will join are 2028 four-star tackles Nation Farmer, Jamarios Canton and 2028 four-star interiors Maxx Jones, Major Green.

The Ascenders ended this past season with a 10-0 record and finishing at No. 1 in the final 2025 Florida High School Football Massey Rankings and No. 3 nationally, according to the Rivals National 2025 High School Football Composite Rankings.

More about IMG Academy

Established in 1978, with a pioneering concept known as the Nick Bollettieri Tennis Academy, IMG Academy has since grown to become a global phenomenon. Today, IMG Academy is the world’s leading sports education brand, providing access and opportunity for student-athletes with an innovative suite of on-campus and online programming. IMG Academy is the only education brand directly responsible for filling one-quarter of all college roster spots on an annual basis. In 2021 alone, IMG Academy helped place 30,000 kids into college.