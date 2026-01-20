2028 4-star OT Azhir Waddell transferring to IMG Academy

One of the top Class of 2028 offensive tackles in the country is taking his talents from the Tar Heel State down to the Sunshine State to play for the nationally ranked IMG Academy Ascenders.

According to a social media announcement via X, formerly known as Twitter, 2028 four-star offensive lineman Azhir Waddell announced that he is transferring from Dudley (N.C.) to IMG Academy. Waddell leaves as the No. 2 ranked player out of North Carolina for the Class of ’28, per the Rivals Industry Rankings.

Rivals’ Director of Recruiting Chad Simmons had this to say about Waddell back on Dec. 14:

“Azhir Waddell is quickly emerging as a national name, already holding over 20 offers. The 2028 offensive tackle from Greensboro (N.C.) Dudley has built his recruitment around a local connection with NC State, visiting Raleigh multiple times this season, including three games. Waddell has developed a strong rapport with the Wolfpack staff and feels comfortable with the program. Beyond NC State, schools like Duke, Georgia, and Penn State have also captured his attention, making him one of the top prospects to watch in the 2028 cycle.”

According to the Rivals Industry Rankings, Waddell is ranked the No. 3 offensive tackle and No. 19 nationally overall.

Established in 1978, with a pioneering concept known as the Nick Bollettieri Tennis Academy, IMG Academy has since grown to become a global phenomenon. Today, IMG Academy is the world’s leading sports education brand, providing access and opportunity for student-athletes with an innovative suite of on-campus and online programming. IMG Academy is the only education brand directly responsible for filling one-quarter of all college roster spots on an annual basis. In 2021 alone, IMG Academy helped place 30,000 kids into college.

