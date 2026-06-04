2028 4-star S Bryce Hayes-Roberts transferring to IMG Academy

The nationally ranked Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy Ascenders national football team received another big name prospect from the 2028 class, according to Rivals National Recruiting Analyst Sam Spiegelman on Thursday afternoon.

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Class of 2028 four-star safety Bryce Hayes-Roberts told Spiegelman that he will be leaving Frisco (Texas) Lone Star for the star-studded cast at IMG Academy for the 2026 high school football season. Hayes-Roberts is the No. 26 at his position and No. 32 in the state of Texas, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings.

News: 2028 4-star S Bryce Hayes-Roberts will transfer to IMG Academy for his junior season, he tells @RivalsHS



The No. 17 S in the Rivals300 will visit Notre Dame tomorrow for the Irish Invasion: https://t.co/d2x6Y951uv @BryceRober94910 pic.twitter.com/I4rDiRDZn3 — Sam Spiegelman (@samspiegs) June 4, 2026

Coming off an undefeated 2025 campaign, the Ascenders bring back a boatload of talent across the board, highlighted by 2027 five-star EDGE Zyron Forstall (Texas A&M commit), 2027 four-star wide receiver Eric McFarland, 2027 four-star linebacker Amarri Irvin (Notre Dame commit) and 2028 four-star quarterback Jayden Wade (Georgia commit).

IMG Academy has several big games against out-of-state opponents scheduled for the 2026 national high school football season against St. Louis (HI), The St. James Academy (Va.), Cornerstone Christian (TX), New Palestine (IN), NFL Academy (UK), Hun School (N.J.) and rival St. Frances Academy (Md.).

The Ascenders ended this past season with a 10-0 record and finishing at No. 1 in the final 2025 Florida High School Football Massey Rankings and No. 3 nationally, according to the Rivals National 2025 High School Football Composite Rankings.

More about IMG Academy

Established in 1978, with a pioneering concept known as the Nick Bollettieri Tennis Academy, IMG Academy has since grown to become a global phenomenon. Today, IMG Academy is the world’s leading sports education brand, providing access and opportunity for student-athletes with an innovative suite of on-campus and online programming. IMG Academy is the only education brand directly responsible for filling one-quarter of all college roster spots on an annual basis. In 2021 alone, IMG Academy helped place 30,000 kids into college.