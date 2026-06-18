2028 4-star safety Mekhi McNair transfers to St. Augustine Prep (N.J.)

Richland (N.J.) St. Augustine Prep football just received one of the top in-state transfers of the summer thus far.

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St. Augustine Prep head coach Bill Belton told Rivals on Saturday afternoon that 2028 four-star safety Mekhi McNair has transferred into the school. McNair played for Belton last season at Winslow Township (N.J.), where the pair won a state championship together.

McNair is the No. 11 prospect of the 2028 class and No. 31 at his position, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings. Last season with the Eagles, McNair totaled 58 tackles, seven passes batted away and two interceptions.

Belton was tabbed as the Hermits’ lead man of the football program back in mid-April after leading Winslow Township to back-to-back New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association (NJSIAA) Public Group 4 state championships.

Belton enters Year 1 taking over for Pete Lancetta, who last month the school parted ways with. Belton has found plenty of success coaching at his alma mater the last four years as he compiled a 42-9 record, winning three straight sectional titles along with the consecutive state championships.

St. Augustine Prep had shown the ability to play up against some of the state’s best programs, with narrow losses coming up against state champion Winslow Township (19-6 loss), Millville (28-21 loss), Holy Spirit (28-27 loss) and in the postseason versus St. Peter’s Prep (31-17 loss).

The Hermits ended this past season finishing at No. 12 in the final 2025 New Jersey high school football rankings.

For New Jersey high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the Garden State, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the state, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the New Jersey high school football excitement across the state.