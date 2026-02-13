Another top Class of 2028 safety prospect is making his way over to Santa Margarita Catholic (Calif.) to play for Carson Palmer.

2028 four-star safety Pole Moala tells Rivals that he’s transferring from Leuzinger and heading to Santa Margarita Catholic. Moala is the No. 4 ranked player in the state, fourth at his position and No. 55 nationally, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings.

The talented safety becomes the latest player to leave for the 2025 CIF Open Division champions as Class of 2028 three-star linebacker Allen Kennett V had just recently transferred from Servite (Anaheim, CA) to Santa Margarita Catholic. With Moala and Kennett V, both sophomores, heading to the Eagles, Santa Margarita’s defense is figuring to remain one of the best units in the country.

Moala last season for the Olympians totaled 45 tackles, four went for a loss, seven passes batted away, three interceptions and a fumble forced. The 6-foot, 165-pound safety already has collegiate offers from Nebraska, Ole Miss, Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State, Texas A&M and USC.

The Eagles ended this past season with a 12-3 record and finished as the No. 1 ranked in the final 2025 California High School Football Massey Rankings.

More about Santa Margarita Catholic High School

Santa Margarita Catholic High School, located in Rancho Santa Margarita, California, is a prestigious private school known for its rigorous academics, strong athletics, and commitment to spiritual development. Offering a range of AP and honors courses, the school prepares students for higher education and future success. Santa Margarita’s athletic teams are highly competitive, frequently achieving state championships. Emphasizing leadership, faith, and community service, the school fosters well-rounded students ready for future challenges.

For California high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the nation, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the Golden State, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the high school football excitement across the state of California.