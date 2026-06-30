2028 4-star SF Isaac Smith transferring to Monarch Academy

A brand new prep school heading into its first year of play has made quite the splash when it comes to incoming transfers and on Tuesday, saw another high-profile name head their way.

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Class of 2028 4-star small forward Isaac Smith has transferred from Danville (Va.) Hargrave Military Academy (HS) to Kansas City Monarch Academy (Mo.). Smith has collegiate offers from schools like Indiana, Oklahoma State, Georgetown, Virginia, Arizona State, Mississippi State, Virginia Tech and a host of others.

NEWS: 2028 4⭐️ Isaac Smith (@23isaacsmith) is transferring to @MonarchHoopsKC for the 2026-27 high school season, source told @LeagueRDY.



The 6-foot-7 wing currently holds offers from Indiana, Oklahoma State, Georgetown, Virginia, Arizona State, Mississippi State, Virginia Tech… pic.twitter.com/At1jxKpkht — Sam Kayser (@KayserHoops) June 30, 2026

Smith joins 4-star Illinois commitment Quinton Kitt, who announced he would be heading to Monarch Academy just over a couple weeks ago, and Jaxson Davis.

This would be the second time in as many years that Smith has transferred schools as the elite small forward transferred to Hargrave Military Academy from Danville George Washington (Va.), where he helped the team go 19-12.

Last season, Smith proved himself as one of the state’s top players, averaging 17.8 points and 6.7 rebounds.

Smooth is an easy way to describe Isaac Smith’s game. He is a lengthy 6-foot-6 wing who can score off the catch or the bounce. He also has a lot of upside as he continues to add strength to his game.” Rivals Jamie Shaw said about Smith following his season at Hargrave Military Academy.

Monarch Academy will head into the 2026-27 for its inaugural high school boys basketball season under the watch of head coach Chris Neff. According to the academy’s website, Neff has won over 400 games and led Stanley High School (Kansas) to the Class 6 state championship in 2023. The elite boys basketball academy will compete in the Nike Elite Youth Basketball League this winter.

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