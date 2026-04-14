2028 4-star wide receiver Brandon Jefferson transferring to St. Frances Academy (Md.)

Elite 2028 four-star wide receiver Brandon Jefferson will be transferring to one of the top high school football programs in the country for the 2026 season.

According to Rivals’ Steve Wiltfong, Jefferson is transferring from Mergenthaler Vocational Technical (Baltimore, MD) to national high school football powerhouse St. Frances Academy (Baltimore, MD), considered by some as the 2025 No. 1 team in the country.

Just been informed my full season stats



– 1,103 yards

– 71 receptions

– 17 touchdowns

– 12-1 record

– City champion, Regional champion, State champion @MustangGang410 https://t.co/HreaoGfKme pic.twitter.com/W5NN7pvW2h — Brandon “ Jeff “ Jefferson (@Deuce2Era) December 17, 2025

In helping lead the Mustangs to Maryland’s Class 4A/2A state championship last season, Jefferson had himself a massive sophomore campaign. The wide receiver hauled in 71 passes for 1,103 yards and 17 touchdowns en route to the program winning city, regional and state honors.

There’s no shortage of suitors for the Class of 2028 product as the wide receiver has schools like Maryland, Penn State, Ohio State, Syracuse and Virginia Tech on his trail. Now playing for the Panthers, Jefferson will get a chance to go up against some of the top high school football programs nationally.

St. Frances Academy head football coach Messay Hailemariam spoke to Rivals recently and confirmed that the Panthers would be playing another elite schedule in 2026, which will include matchups against Hun School (NJ), The St. James Academy (Va.) and rival IMG Academy, which is slated for Nov. 13 (Friday).

The Panthers ended up finishing this past season with a 9-1 record and as the No. 2 ranked team in the country, according to the final Rivals National 2025 High School Football Composite Rankings. St. Frances Academy finished as Maryland’s top team, per the Massey Rankings.

More about St. Frances Academy

St. Frances Academy, located in Baltimore, Maryland, is a distinguished Catholic high school known for its rigorous academics, strong athletics, and commitment to spiritual growth. Offering a range of AP and honors courses, the school prepares students for higher education and future careers. Its athletic teams are competitive and well-regarded. Emphasizing leadership, community service, and personal development, St. Frances Academy cultivates well-rounded, future-ready students.

For Maryland high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the nation, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the Terrapin State, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the Maryland high school football excitement across the state.