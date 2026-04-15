2028 4-star wide receiver Zyon Robinson transferring to McEachern (Ga.)

The McEachern Indians (Ga.) already have seen one of the top quarterbacks in the state of Florida transfer in during the off-season and now add an elite wide receiver to that mix.

Elite 2028 four-star wide receiver Zyon Robinson reposted on social media a post that he has transferred from Stockbridge (Ga.) to McEachern. Robinson, who is ranked No. 11 Georgia and No. 24 nationally at receiver per the Rivals Industry Rankings, last season hauled in 44 passes for 732 yards and scored 10 touchdowns.

BREAKING: 2028 receiver Zyon Robinson is transferring to McEachern



One of the top offenses in Georgia gets even better with the addition with the addition of a top-125 recruit



He added an Indiana offer in January pic.twitter.com/eRPcopCWr5 — Shayne Pickering (@shaynep_media) April 15, 2026

McEachern will be playing one of the tougher schedules in the state of Georgia, including playing out of state down in South Florida in late August. That contest out of state will be against West Broward (Fla.) at the Broward County Classic High School Football Showcase on Aug. 27th in Fort Lauderdale.

The Indians’ roster is deep with talent, featuring 2028 four-star athlete Casey Barner and the Indians received a big time transfer at the quarterback position in Brenton James, who came in from St. Augustine (Fla.). James last season for the Yellow Jackets completed 166 of 253 passes for 2,780 yards and 36 touchdowns versus just eight picks.

The Indians ended this past season with a 10-1 record and finishing ranked No. 13 in the final 2025 Georgia High School Football Massey Rankings. McEachern had a terrific run through the regular season, going 10-0 before being upended by Walton in the first round of the AAAAAA playoffs.

More about McEachern High School

McEachern High School, located in Powder Springs, Georgia, is a public school known for its strong academics, competitive athletics, and broad extracurricular opportunities. The school offers a range of AP and honors courses to prepare students for higher education and future careers. McEachern’s athletic teams are prominent in regional and state competitions. Emphasizing leadership, community service, and personal development, the school ensures students are well-prepared for future challenges.

For Georgia high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the nation, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the Peach State, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the high school football excitement across the state of Georgia.