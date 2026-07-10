2028 4-star WR Joshua Parker transfers to Brandon (Miss.)

One of the top wide receivers in the state of Mississippi, regardless of classification, will be with a new high school football team this fall.

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Class of 2028 four-star wide receiver Joshua Parker announced via X, formerly known as Twitter, that he’s transferring from Flowood (Miss.) Jackson Prep to Brandon (Miss.) for the 2026 high school football season. Parker is ranked as the state’s No. 6 prospect, No. 34 at his position and No. 226 nationally, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, an equally weighted average that utilizes all three major recruiting services.

Parker will have his pick of where he wants to go play college football at as the four-star talent has nearly 15 offers, with schools like the Alabama Crimson Tide, Mississippi State Bulldogs, Ole Miss Rebels and Vanderbilt Commodores all leading the way in his recruitment thus far.

“It was definitely really good,” Parker said BamaOnLine of a recent visit to Alabama. “I got to get a workout in with Coach [Derrick] Nix and hang around a little bit with him too. We went through some drills and stuff, and he was giving me some feedback telling me he liked what he saw and everything. It’s always a good time talking to all of them.”

“They’re definitely towards the top right now. Staying in contact with me every week and always checking up on me, I couldn’t ask for anything better. It feels like the relationship is really real. That’s what I really like and it’s why they’re towards the top of my list right now.”

Last season at Jackson Prep, Parker was the team’s top pass catcher as the rising junior hauled in 49 passes for 933 yards and scored five touchdowns. Parker will now join a Brandon offense that already features 2027 three-star quarterback Sladen Shack and four-star running back Tyson Robinson.

For Mississippi high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the nation, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the Magnolia State, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the high school football excitement across Mississippi.