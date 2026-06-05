2028 4-star WR Quincy Gilmer transferring to IMG Academy

The nationally ranked Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy Ascenders national football team for the second consecutive day have received another four-star 2028 prospect.

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Class of 2028 four-star wide receiver Quincy Gilmer tells Rivals that he’s transferring from Nansemond River (Va.) to national high school power IMG Academy. Gilmer is the state of Virginia’s No. 4 ranked prospect and No. 36 at his position, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings.

“As I begin this new chapter and transfer schools, I want to thank God for guiding my path and blessing me with this opportunity,” Gilmer said to Rivals about his transfer. “Thank you to my family, coaches, teammates, and everyone who has supported me along the way. Excited for what’s ahead and ready to get to work. All glory to God.”

Coming off an undefeated 2025 campaign, the Ascenders bring back one of the most talented rosters in high school football, highlighted by 2027 five-star EDGE Zyron Forstall (Texas A&M commit), 2027 four-star wide receiver Eric McFarland, 2027 four-star linebacker Amarri Irvin (Notre Dame commit) and 2028 four-star quarterback Jayden Wade (Georgia commit).

Gilmer will get a chance to see of the country’s best competition with the Ascenders this fall. IMG Academy has several big games against out-of-state opponents scheduled for the 2026 national high school football season against St. Louis (HI), The St. James Academy (Va.), Cornerstone Christian (TX), New Palestine (IN), NFL Academy (UK), Hun School (N.J.) and rival St. Frances Academy (Md.).

The Ascenders ended this past season with a 10-0 record and finishing at No. 1 in the final 2025 Florida High School Football Massey Rankings and No. 3 nationally, according to the Rivals National 2025 High School Football Composite Rankings.

More about IMG Academy

Established in 1978, with a pioneering concept known as the Nick Bollettieri Tennis Academy, IMG Academy has since grown to become a global phenomenon. Today, IMG Academy is the world’s leading sports education brand, providing access and opportunity for student-athletes with an innovative suite of on-campus and online programming. IMG Academy is the only education brand directly responsible for filling one-quarter of all college roster spots on an annual basis. In 2021 alone, IMG Academy helped place 30,000 kids into college.