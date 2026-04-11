2028 5-Star WR Braylon Clark transferring to Providence Day (NC)

One of the top rising junior wide receivers out of the state of North Carolina will be at a new school when the 2026 high school football season rolls around.

According to Rivals Director of Recruiting Chad Simmons, Class of 2028 five-star wide receiver Braylon Clark is transferring from Charlotte Country Day (Charlotte, NC) to state powerhouse Providence Day School (Charlotte, NC). Clark made it official on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Saturday.

“Grateful for my time at Charlotte Country Day nothing but respect for my coaches, teammates, and the entire community for helping shape me. With that being said, I’ll be transferring to Providence Day school. Excited for this next chapter and ready to get to work,” Clark said in his post on social media.

Grateful for my time at Charlotte Country Day nothing but respect for my coaches, teammates, and the entire community for helping shape me. With that being said, I’ll be transferring to Providence Day school. Excited for this next chapter and ready to get to work! #GOCHARGERS… pic.twitter.com/cSHOYSbB5o — Braylonclark3 (@Braylon_Clark3) April 11, 2026

Clark had himself a major sophomore season for Charlotte Country Day School in 2025, as the wide receiver hauled in 65 passes for 1,093 yards and 12 touchdowns. As a freshman in 2024, Clark was impactful for the Buccaneers the pass catcher hauled in 38 passes for 578 yards and four touchdowns.

The wide receiver will join one of the state’s most talented groups as the Chargers are already slated to feature Wake Forest commitment Steele Fletcher and three-star interior offensive lineman Miles Funderburk up front.

According to the final North Carolina High School Football Massey Rankings for the 2025 season, Providence Day School finished as the state’s No. 2 ranked team.

More about Providence Day School

Providence Day School, located in Charlotte, North Carolina, is a distinguished private school known for its rigorous academics, competitive athletics, and vibrant extracurricular programs. Offering a range of AP and honors courses, the school prepares students for higher education and future success. Providence Day’s athletic teams are highly successful, often achieving state championships. Emphasizing leadership, community service, and personal growth, the school fosters well-rounded students ready for future challenges.

For California high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the Golden State, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across California high school football, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the gridiron excitement across the state of California.