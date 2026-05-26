2028 athlete Marquis Ray transferring to Saline (Mich.) for junior season

One of the top high school football programs in Michigan is getting a big addition for the upcoming season.

After spending one season at Pickerington North (Ohio), three-star athlete Marquis Ray announced on Tuesday that he is headed north and intends to finish out his high school career at Saline (Mich.). Ray began his prep career at Westerville North, also in Ohio.

“I’m happy to announce that I will be finishing my high school career in the great state of Michigan over the next two years with Saline and (head coach Kyle Short),” Ray wrote announcing his move on X.

Ray is the No. 656 overall prospect and No. 29 athlete in the 2028 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies. He will also be a top-30 junior in Michigan.

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This news will grab the attention of Michigan fans. Ray is the son of former Wolverine and All-American Marcus Ray, who won a national title in Ann Arbor back in 1997.

Ray currently holds offers from Kentucky, Louisville, Pitt, Illinois, Maryland, Tennessee and others. He’s a classic two-way playmaker at the high school level, playing wide receiver as well as safety and cornerback.

Last season, Saline went 10-2 and finished as the No. 10 team in Michigan, according to the Rivals Composite Rankings. The Hornets got off to a 6-0 start, then eventually fell in the state playoffs to Cass Tech.

Ray comes from a Pickerington North squad that also won 10 games a season ago. The Panthers finished in as the No. 18 team in Ohio.

For Michigan high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the nation, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the Great Lakes State, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the high school football excitement across Michigan.