2028 Florida QB transferring to Community School of Naples

There’s no slowing down when it comes to the movement of high school quarterbacks down in the Sunshine State and another Florida 2028 prospect is now on the move.

2028 quarterback Austan Cristiaan confirmed to Rivals on Tuesday morning that he will be transferring from Bishop Verot to the Community School of Naples. Cristiaan currently has offers from Arkansas, Appalachian State, Florida Atlantic, Toledo, Virginia Tech and USF.

“I feel it’s the best opportunity in the country to develop as a QB and prepare for college and the NFL,” Cristiaan said to Rivals.

This past season as the Vikings’ starting quarterback, the 2028 signal caller completed 100 of 185 passes for 1,272 yards and eight touchdowns. Cristiaan joins a Seahawks’ club that’s slated to bring back 2027 three-star Pittsburgh offensive lineman commit Colin Urrea and tight end Landon Wolny.

As a freshman in 2024 waiting behind Carter Smith, who signed with Wisconsin, Cristiaan went on to complete 21 of 42 passes for 280 yards and one touchdown in three games.

Bishop Verot, just a year removed from making a deep run in Florida’s FHSAA Class 2A playoffs, fell to 5-7 this past season as the Vikings had won 20 games between the 2023 and 2024 campaigns.

Community School of Naples competed in Florida’s Class 1A in 2025, going 7-3 and qualifying for the postseason, falling to eventual state champion Cardinal Newman, 35-14.

