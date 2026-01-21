2028 four-star Neimann Lawrence transferring to American Heritage

The wheel keeps on turning when it comes to top of the line high school football players out of South Florida changing up schools. This time, its 2028 phenom Neimann Lawrence making a switch for the second off-season in a row.

According to social posts shared by the sophomore four-star quarterback, ranked No. 7 in Florida and No. 4 quarterback of the 2028 class, Lawrence is the latest to leave Miami Northwestern and will be heading to 2025 Class 4A state champion American Heritage.

Sources confirmed to Rivals on Tuesday that Lawrence was no longer at Miami Northwestern, but it was unclear where exactly the quarterback was heading.

Lawrence becomes the latest big name to announce his exit from Miami Northwestern and head elsewhere as teammate 2027 four-star wide receiver Nick Lennear announced recently that he was leaving the Bulls and transferring to Miami Carol City, which just also received the addition of 2029 quarterback Malik Leonard, who just led Chaminade-Madonna to the Class 1A state title game.

The sophomore sensation just completed the 2025 season and in leading the Bulls to the Class 3A state championship where they fell to Jacksonville Raines, 23-22. Lawrence closed the season completing 131 of 185 passes for 1,971 yards, 32 touchdowns and just one interception, according to MaxPreps statistics.

American Heritage is set to graduate both quarterback Dia Bell, who has signed with Texas, and Leon Strawder, who led the Patriots for most of the 2025 season en route to the 4A title.

More about American Heritage High School

