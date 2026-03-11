2028 LB Liam Conlon transfers from Catholic Memorial to Tabor Academy (Mass.)

One of the top high school football programs in Massachusetts is getting a big addition on the defensive side of the ball.

After playing his first two years at Catholic Memorial in West Roxbury, linebacker Liam Conlon announced via social media on Tuesday that he’s transferring to Tabor Academy in Marion.

“Extremely grateful for my two years at Catholic Memorial HS. After much consideration, I’ve decided I will be attending Tabor Academy for my Junior year in the fall,” Conlon wrote on X.

“CM will always be family to me, and I’m looking forward to this next chapter! Grateful to God for this opportunity, my parents, and all my friends, family, and Coaches for their support in this decision.”

Across 12 games as a sophomore for Catholic Memorial, Conlon tallied 77 total tackles, including 19 for loss and six sacks, per MaxPreps.

The Knights finished 10-2 and won their fourth Division II state title in the last five seasons. They ranked as the No. 2 team in Massachusetts, according to the Rivals Composite Rankings.

Conlon now heads to Tabor, which went undefeated in 2025 and won its second New England title in a row for the first time in program history. The Seawolves ended the year as the No. 6 team in the state.

“Ecstatic to add one of the best linebackers in the country to an already elite LB group,” Tabor Academy head coach Jeff Moore wrote on X.

Tabor also brings back four-star quarterback Peter Bourque for his senior season. Bourque ranks as the No. 6 QB in the nation, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies.

