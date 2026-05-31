Arguably the top team out of Pasco County heading into the 2026 season in the Wesley Chaoel (Fla.) Wiregrass Ranch Bulls will be scrambling to figure out their quarterback situation.

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According to multiple sources, Class of 2028 quarterback Daniel Terry is transferring from Wiregrass Ranch to Tampa (Fla.) Gaither. Terry last season proved himself as one of the top signal callers in the Tampa Bay area and now heads to a Gaither quarterback room that brings back their starter from a year ago.

In 2025, Terry threw for 2,578 yards and scored 23 touchdowns for the Bulls and now would be slated to battle with fellow rising junior Ryan Browning. Browning, who has an offer from Rhode Island, last season as the Cowboys’ starting quarterback completed 103 of 167 passes for 1,883 yards, 21 touchdowns and just three interceptions.

Terry is already being looked at by a number of Division I schools, with collegiate offers from Marshall, Toledo and UConn, respectively.

In the final Florida 2025 High School Football Massey Rankings, Gaither finished with a 10-2 record and as the No. 28 ranked team in the state.

More about Gaither High School

Gaither High School, located in Tampa, Florida, is part of Hillsborough County Public Schools. Established in 1984, Gaither is known for its strong academic programs and a wide range of extracurricular activities, including a competitive athletics program. The school’s teams, known as the Cowboys, compete in various sports within the Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA). Gaither is recognized for fostering school spirit, sportsmanship, and academic achievement among its students.

For Florida high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the nation, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the Sunshine State, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the high school football excitement across the state of Florida.