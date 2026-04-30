2028 QB Myles Teague transferring to Lipscomb Academy (TN)

Nashville (TN) Lipscomb Academy is looking to get back on the proverbial Tennessee high school football map in the return of Trent Dilfer as head coach and have seen some player transfer movement during the off-season.

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According to a social media post, 2028 quarterback Myles Teague announced that he is transferring from Murfreesboro (TN) Blackman to Lipscomb Academy. Teague saw minimal time behind center for the Blaze in 2025 and should compete for the starting role for the Mustangs heading into 2026.

Last season at Blackman, Teague through three games completed 13 of 29 passes for 251 yards and a touchdown, according to MaxPreps statistics. Teague will likely compete with Woody Corey, a class of 2028 QB prospect who transferred to Lipscomb from Noblesville (Ind.) during the off-season.

In 2025, the team posted a 3-8 record and ranked as the No. 31 program in the state, according to the final Tennessee High School Football Massey Rankings. With Dilfer back at the helm, expectations are high for the Nashville-based Mustangs in the coming seasons. Teague could step in as a starting quarterback role for Lipscomb Academy this upcoming 2026 season.

More about Lipscomb Academy

Lipscomb Academy, located in Nashville, Tennessee, is a distinguished private school known for its strong academics, competitive athletics, and vibrant extracurricular programs. Offering a range of AP and honors courses, the school prepares students for higher education and future careers. Lipscomb Academy’s athletic teams are successful, often achieving regional and state recognition. Emphasizing leadership, community involvement, and personal growth, the school ensures students are well-rounded and prepared for future challenges.

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