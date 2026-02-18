2028 quarterback Ben Halevi transfers to North Cobb (Ga.)

North Cobb (Ga.) football won’t have to go through much of a transition process when it comes to quarterbacks heading into the 2026 season.

Class of 2028 quarterback Ben Halevi tells Rivals that he’s transferred from Milton to North Cobb. When it comes to sophomore signal callers, Halevi has as much experience as any at the position heading into the spring.

Last season through nine games for Milton, Halevi saw action in nine games for the Eagles and completed 88 of 152 passes for 1,541 yards, 19 touchdowns and only two interceptions. Halevi also added 138 yards rushing on 25 attempts in helping lead Milton to a 8-4 record in 2025.

Halevi will have big shoes in trying to fill those of graduating quarterback Teddy Jarrard, who has signed with Notre Dame. Jarrard last season threw for 2,300 yards and 18 touchdowns at North Cobb.

The Warriors ended this past season with a 8-4 record and finished ranked No. 28 in the state according to the final 2025 Georgia High School Football Massey Rankings.

More about North Cobb High School

“North Cobb High School, located in Kennesaw, Georgia, is known for its strong academic and athletic programs. Established in 1958, the school offers a wide range of sports, including football and basketball, with a commitment to excellence in athletics. Students participate in a vibrant sports culture as the “Warriors,” representing the school’s pride and spirit across various competitions. The school serves hundreds of athletes annually, fostering both academic and athletic development.”

For Georgia high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the Sunshine State, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the Peach State, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the Georgia high school football excitement across the state.