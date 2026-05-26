2028 quarterback KJ Bell transferring to state champion Crest (NC)

Crest High School (NC) won the 2025 North Carolina High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA) Class 5A state championship last season and a new addition to the Chargers could help them possibly repeat in the fall.

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According to a social media post on Instagram, 2028 quarterback KJ Bell, one of the top rising juniors at his position in the Tar Heel State, announced that he will be transferring to the Chargers from Kings Mountain (NC).

“Grateful for my time at Kings Mountain High School nothing but respect for the coaches, teammates, and the entire community for being with me during my journey,” Bell said in his post. “With that being said, l’ll be transferring to Crest High School. Excited for this next chapter and ready to get to work!”

Based on Bell’s production from the 2025 season, the quarterback will have a strong chance of taking the starting job with the graduation of Virginia enrollee Ely Hamrick. Bell last season for the Mountaineers completed 161 of 273 passes for 2,100 yards and 21 touchdowns.

Bell comes to the team as they will have Mark Barnes returning to lead the program he led as head football coach from 2010 to 2014. During that span, Barnes compiled a record of 63-13 and led the Chargers to the 2014 state championship.

The Chargers ended this past season with a 13-2 record and finishing ranked No. 10 in the final 2025 North Carolina High School Football Massey Rankings.

More about Crest High School

Crest High School, located in Shelby, NC, is a public secondary school within the Cleveland County Schools district. It serves grades 9-12 and has a student enrollment of approximately 1,100. Crest is known for its strong academic and athletic programs, including its teams that compete in the Big South Conference. The school’s colors are green and Vegas gold. The Chargers have a notable rivalry with schools like Shelby High and Kings Mountain High. The school is also recognized for producing several professional athletes.

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