2028 three-star LB transfers to Santa Margarita Catholic (Calif.)

Santa Margarita Catholic (Calif.) ended the 2025 California high school football season as the state’s hottest team going into the off-season and that continues when it comes to incoming players.

The Orange County Register’s Steve Fryer posted late Wednesday night that Class of 2028 three-star linebacker Allen Kennett V has transferred from Servite (Anaheim, CA) to Santa Margarita Catholic, the 2025 CIF Open Division champions.

Allen "Cinco Kennett, All-Trinity League first-team LB in 2025 as a sophomore, has transferred from Servite to Santa Margarita per his Twitter/X @AllenKennettV bio. @ocvarsityguy pic.twitter.com/ocKV0vPfiI — Steve Fryer (@SteveFryer) February 4, 2026

Kennett V was named an All-Trinity League first-team linebacker and led Servite in total tackles with 69, along with seven for loss, two sacks and an interception and currently holds collegiate offers from Arizona State, Colorado, Notre Dame, Oregon State and Sacramento State.

The sophomore backer transitioned to the position after playing quarterback as a freshman in 2024 for the Friars, rushing 50 times for 246 yards and two scores while completing 18 of 29 passes for 133 yards.

The Eagles ended this past season with a 12-3 record and finished as the No. 1 ranked in the final 2025 California High School Football Massey Rankings.

More about Santa Margarita High School

