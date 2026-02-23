2029 QB Bryson Kennedy transferring to Duncanville (TX)

2029 quarterback Bryson Kennedy was one of the top freshman high school football players in all of Arkansas is leaving the state and heading to the Lone Star State.

According to a social media post via Instagram, Kennedy announced he’s transferring from Little Rock Central (AR) to Duncanville (TX). Kennedy is viewed by many as one of the top Class of 2029 quarterbacks, with the signal caller already fielding several Division I, Power 4 offers.

Kennedy currently has offers on the table from programs like Arkansas, Kentucky, Missouri, Vanderbilt, Miami, and Mississippi State.

Duncanville is expected to be good once again under longtime head coach Reginald Samples, who has led the Panthers since 2015. Among the key returners back for the Panthers are 2027 wide receiver Trenton Yancey, 2027 quarterback Maximus The Great Denson and 2028 EDGE Luciano Lopez.

The Panthers went 12-2 last season and finished as the state’s No. 5 ranked team, according to the final Texas 2025 High School Football Massey Rankings.

More about Duncanville High School

Duncanville High School, located in Duncanville, Texas, is a prominent public school known for its rigorous academics, outstanding athletics, and vibrant extracurriculars. Offering a wide array of AP and dual credit courses, it prepares students for college and careers. The school’s athletic programs are highly competitive, frequently achieving state championships. Duncanville High emphasizes leadership, community service, and personal growth, ensuring students are well-rounded and ready for future success.

