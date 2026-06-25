2029 QB Frank Hoerst transferring to St. Augustine Prep (N.J.)

The Richland (N.J.) St. Augustine Prep Hermits’ offense will potentially have a new starting quarterback via transfer, according to a social media via Instagram.

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Class of 2029 signal caller Frank Hoerst announced on Wednesday night that he’s leaving Woodstown (N.J.) and heading to state powerhouse St. Augustine Prep. Hoerst becomes the latest offensive player to transfer to the Hermits, following up Class of 2028 three-star wide receiver TJ Maddox, who transferred in last week.

Hoerst, a 6-foot-4, 205-pound quarterback, started several games at Woodstown last season and will have a chance to start as a sophomore for the Hermits. The quarterback joins Maddox, who along with teammate 2028 four-star safety Mekhi McNair having also transferred over to the St. Augustine Prep for the 2026 New Jersey high school football season.

McNair is the No. 11 prospect of the 2028 class and No. 31 at his position, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings. Last season with the Eagles, McNair totaled 58 tackles, seven passes batted away and two interceptions.

Bill Belton was tabbed as the Hermits’ lead man of the football program back in mid-April after leading Winslow Township to back-to-back New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association (NJSIAA) Public Group 4 state championships.

Belton enters Year 1 taking over for Pete Lancetta, who last month the school parted ways with. Belton has found plenty of success coaching at his alma mater the last four years as he compiled a 42-9 record, winning three straight sectional titles along with the consecutive state championships.

St. Augustine Prep ended this past season finishing at No. 12 in the final 2025 New Jersey high school football rankings and will head into the fall campaign expected to be one of the better teams from the Garden State.

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