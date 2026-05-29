2029 QB from Connecticut announces transfer to Cocoa (Fla.)

Arguably one of the top Class of 2029 quarterbacks from the state of Connecticut is leaving New England and heading down to the Sunshine State, according to a announcement on social media.

[ $19.99 gets you a FULL year of On3 | Rivals national coverage ]

2029 signal caller Kadin Claflin-Coy announced on X, formerly known as Twitter, that he’s transferring from Hartford (Conn.) Weaver to 7-time state champion Cocoa Tigers (Fla.). Claflin-Coy as a freshman last season for Weaver threw for just under 2,500 yards.

Excited to announce that I’ll be transferring from Hartford to Cocoa High School for the next 3 years of my football journey. Grateful for everything Hartford did for me and ready to get to work at Cocoa. Let’s do it

Excited to announce that I’ll be transferring from Hartford to Cocoa High School for the next 3 years of my football journey. Grateful for everything Hartford did for me and ready to get to work at Cocoa. Let’s do it 🏈 pic.twitter.com/OCyOqh3Mbg — Kadin Claflin-Coy (KC) (@KadinCoy) May 29, 2026

The rising sophomore had himself a superb 2025 season for the Beavers, completing 127 of 199 passes for 2,467 yards and 31 touchdowns. The 6-foot-2, 170-pound quarterback was strong in the ground attack as well, rushing for 647 yards and scoring six times.

Nate Hooks was named as the program’s new head coach during the off-season after spending time previously as the team’s quarterbacks coach and is an alum of Cocoa. Hooks replaces Ryan Schneider, who stepped down as the head coach and is now in the same position at Melbourne Central Catholic after guiding the team to three straight state titles from 2022-24.

Cocoa finished this past 2025 season with a 8-5 record and reached the Class 2A state semifinals, falling to eventual champion Cardinal Mooney, 40-0. The Tigers ended up finishing as the No. 52 ranked team in the state, according to the final Florida 2025 High School Football Massey Rankings.

More about Cocoa High School

Cocoa High School, located in Cocoa, Florida, is a notable public school recognized for its strong academics, competitive athletics, and active extracurricular programs. Offering a range of AP and honors courses, the school prepares students for college and careers. Cocoa’s athletic teams are highly competitive, often achieving state-level success. Emphasizing leadership, community involvement, and personal growth, the school ensures students are well-rounded and ready for future challenges.