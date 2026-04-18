2029 quarterback Khayel Sam Fong-Talia was easily one of the top freshman passers of South Carolina high school football in 2025, but now will be taking his talents to another state altogether.

According to the quarterback’s X handle, Fong-Talia has transferred from Dillon (SC) to South Forsyth (Ga.) for the 2026 season. The rising sophomore already holds nine collegiate offers so far and will head to the Peach State with some strong numbers from his first season of varsity play.

Fong-Talia last season for the Wildcats completed nearly 63 percent of his passes (149 completions) for 2,315 yards, 25 touchdowns. The 6-foot-2, 213-pound signal caller showed he can run the rock as well, rushing for 231 yards and five scores.

Among the offers that Fong-Talia has on the table so far are from Arizona State, Auburn, BYU, Coastal Carolina, Colorado State, East Carolina, North Carolina State, Samford and Syracuse.

South Forsyth ended the last season with a 2-8 record and as the state’s No. 243rd ranked team, according to the final 2025 Georgia High School Football Massey Rankings.

More about South Forsyth High School

South Forsyth High School, located in Cumming, GA, is a prominent educational institution offering a variety of academic and extracurricular programs. It boasts a highly competitive athletics program, with teams participating in sports like football, basketball, soccer, and more. Known as the “War Eagles,” the school’s athletes consistently perform at high levels in local and regional competitions. SFHS is part of the Forsyth County School District and serves a diverse student body, preparing students for both college and career paths through rigorous academic offerings.

For Georgia high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the nation, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the Peach State, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the high school football excitement across Georgia.