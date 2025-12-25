2029 quarterback Malik Leonard transfers to Carol City (Fla.)

Another big time high school quarterback from down in South Florida will be switching up schools for the 2026 season.

Class of 2029 quarterback Malik Leonard told Rivals on Thursday that he will be transferring from Chaminade-Madonna to Miami Carol City, become the latest major passer to change schools this Florida high school off-season.

“As a quarterback, I wanted to be in a system that challenges me mentally and lets me grow as a leader,” Leonard said to Rivals. “Carol City has a competitive environment and Culture, and I felt like it was the best place for me to continue developing my game. My focus is on mastering the offense, building chemistry with my teammates . I’m excited to compete, earn the trust of the coaches, and take advantage of the opportunity. This move is about growth, leadership, and preparing myself for the next level.”

With the transfer of the quarterback, Leonard joins a Carol City team that’s turning into a potential state championship contending team overnight. The Chiefs just received a major transfer earlier this week when 2027 four-star wide receiver Nick Lennear, announced he would be leaving Miami Northwestern and transferring to Miami Carol City.

Leonard was superb in his first season behind center, completing 178 of 255 passes for 2,935 yards and 31 touchdowns, helping lead the Lions to the FHSAA Class 1A state championship game.

Carol City finished ranked No. 148 in the final set of Florida high school football rankings via the Massey Ratings.

