25 high school QBs that will make the biggest impact in 2026

The quarterback position is arguably the most important individual role in any high school, college or porfessional sport. Whether you’re talking about the NFL or a Pop Warner squad, exceptional signal callers can almost always mask team deficiencies in other areas. Below, we list the 25 quarterbacks that will have the biggest impact on high school football this upcoming 2026 campaign. This list isn’t about recruiting potential or future prospects – it’s a celebration of the most impressive high school quarterbacks right now as they gear up to make their mark this fall.

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Elijah Haven, Baton Rogue (La.) Dunham School

Scouting Summary: “If you saw him in person you would not believe he’s going into his freshman year of high school. Going to grow into a giant in my opinion. Big, athletic kid who could genuinely grow out of the quarterback position. Live arm that has the world in front of him. Not sure what he will become, but he will definitely be a household name for years to come.” – Rivals National Scout, Cody Bellaire

Trae Taylor, Omaha (Neb.) Millard South

Scouting Summary: “Well-rounded, polished signal caller with one of the stronger arms in the 2027 cycle. Measured at a shade under 6-foot-3, 200 pounds with 9.25-inch hands prior to his senior season. Brings a combination of high-end arm talent and refinement to the table. Has a whippy release that uncoils quickly to generate fast arm action. Added arm strength in the off-season prior to his senior year. Can drive the football to all areas of the field with palpable zip. Rips throws out to the far hash and up the seam. Throws a tight spiral that cuts through the wind. Has proven to be accurate in multiple settings. Hyper-trained and plays with a good level of consistency as a passer. Passed for over 3,300 yards and 36 touchdowns against 5 interceptions as a junior. Tabbed as Rivals MVP at the Elite 11 Finals in the off-season prior to his senior season. Shows the ability to extend plays, but at his most comfortable when working from within structure. Improved rushing ability and overall athleticism from sophomore to junior year. Default arm slot is in the ¾ to side arm range. Level of improvement late in his high school career should be taken as a positive. Looks like one of the top quarterbacks in the cycle entering his senior season with the upside to develop into an early round draft pick.” – Rivals Director of Scouting and Rankings, Charles Power

Neimann Lawrence, Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage

The Skinny: The 2028 four-star phenom quarterback move to 2025 FHSAA Class 4A state champion American Heritage from Miami Northwestern really shook up South Florida and sets the Patriots up for a chance to three-peat as state champions this fall. Lawrence in his first couple of years has been as good as anyone in the Sunshine State and his transfer to American Heritage keeps them in contention for another state title this 2026 campaign. Lawrence last Florida high school football season completed 131 of 185 passes for 1,971 yards, 32 touchdowns and just one interception, making him easily one of the most efficient at the position from the Sunshine State.

Trent Seaborn, Alabaster (AL) Thompson

The Skinny: The Crimson Tide commit was stellar all the way through the past season as he helped lift this Warriors’ squad to the state’s AHSAA Class 7A state championship. Seaborn finished the 2025 season completing an impressive 71 percent (264 of 369) of his passes for 3,692 yards and 35 touchdowns. The junior signal caller also added nearly 100 yards and five touchdowns on the ground. Seaborn is easily an early candidate to win the state’s Player of the Year award for 2026 as he potentially could lead the team to another championship.

The Skinny: The 6-foot-3, 200-pound four-star quarterback joined a talented Denton (TX) Ryan squad that last high school football season that won 13 games a year ago and brings back plenty of experience on the offensive side of the ball. Last season at Marcus, Nussmeier played in eight games for the Marauders and completed 100 of 167 passes for 1,390 yards, 12 touchdowns and only one mere interception. Nussmeier can also run the rock and rushed for 278 yards on 45 carries and scored three times. Now currently the quarterback is ineligible to compete in the UIL and is likely to land elsewhere before the 2026 high school football season begins.

Peter Bourque, Marion (MA) Tabor Academy

The Skinny: Bourque last season for Tabor Academy accounted for 2,929 all-purpose yards with 33 total touchdowns and as he led the Seawolves to a dominating, 42-21 win over Buckingham Browne & Nichols School for the John Papas Bowl title in the NEPSAC. Statistically, Bourque ended up throwing for 2,241 yards and 18 touchdowns and then on the ground totaled 688 and 15 scores. Though only a handful of other passers in the state of Massachusetts can match Bourque’s 2025 numbers, there’s zero denying the performances came against the state’s toughest competition week in and week out. Expect the Gatorade Player of the Year winner to have himself another strong campaign this fall.

Will Mencl, Chandler (Ariz.)

Scouting Summary: “Hyper-accurate passer who looks like one of the more well-rounded quarterback prospects in the 2027 cycle. Measured in at around 6-foot-3, 205 pounds with 10-inch hands prior to his senior season. Turned in a strong finish to his junior season, completing over 70% of his passes for 3,815 yards and 33 touchdowns against five interceptions while leading his team to a state title berth. Touts smooth mechanics. A high-level processor who is able to locate open receivers and read defender leverage. Made tough throws over the middle of the field as a junior. Also proved to be a dangerous run threat on designed keepers, rushing for 741 yards and 17 scores. Turned in the best showing from a quarterback on the national all-star circuit at the Navy All-American Bowl prior to his senior season. Will need to continue gaining key in-game experience throughout the rest of his high school career. Arm strength is good but not overwhelming at this stage. Well-rounded overall skillset makes him one of the more high-floor quarterback prospects in the 2027 class.” – Rivals Director of Scouting and Rankings, Charles Power

Donald Tabron II, Detroit (Mich.) Cass Technical

The Skinny: Tabron II has developed into one of the country’s top Class of 2028 passers and when looking back at his numbers from the 2025 Michigan high school football season, it’s easy to see why he’s raved over by many colleges. The 6-foot-4, 190-pound signal caller through 14 games for Cass Technical threw for 2,819 yards and tossed 35 touchdowns. Tabron guided the Technicians to a 13-1 record and as the state runner up for the MHSAA‘s Division 1 state championship and should be in the running for the title once again in 2026. There’s very few in the ’28 class that are as talented as the rising junior passer.

Kingston Preyear, Alexander City (AL) Benjamin Russell

The Skinny: A majority of the passers on this list are Class of 2027 players, but one of the few from the 2028 group is Preyear and for plenty of good reasons. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound quarterback is coming off a prolific season in which Preyear ended the 2025 campaign completing 181 of 293 passes for 3,026 yards, 34 touchdowns and only five interceptions. On the ground, Preyear added 518 yards and two touchdowns. Expect another big year from the rising junior in leading the Wildcats this fall.

Lukas Prock, Princeton (NJ) Hun School

The Skinny: Prock ended the 2025 season as the Rivals’ New Jersey high school football Player of the Year and with the numbers the 2028 prospect put up, it was hard to argue otherwise. The signal caller went up against some of the best competition in the nation, facing the likes of Archbishop Spalding (Md.), The St. James Academy (Md.), St. Frances Academy (Md.), The First Academy and IMG Academy. Prock, a four-star passer, finished last year completing 226 of 309 passes for 4,330 yards and 41 touchdowns.

Kharim Hughley, Gainesville (GA)

The Skinny: The 2027 four-star Clemson commitment led Gainesville during the 2025 season to a huge victory over Milton and had the Red Elephants as viable contenders for the 5A state championship, falling to Thomas County Central. Hughley finished last season completing 166 of 271 passes for 2,456 yards and 33 touchdowns. The junior also was effective running the ball for Red Elephants’ offense, rushing for 379 yards and finding pay dirt eight times.

Israel Abrams, Lombard (IIl.) Montini Catholic

Scouting Summary: “Strong-armed quarterback with a quick release and the ability to drive the football to all levels of the field. Has a long, lean build, measuring in at north of 6-foot-4, and around 190 pounds with a 9.75-inch hand prior to his senior season. Plays with a discernible twitch as a passer. Looks to have one of the stronger arms in the 2027 cycle. Touts a quick release, showing the ability to get the football up and out in a flash. Rips far hash throws with ease, allowing his offense to access the full width of the field at multiple levels. Bouncy mover in the pocket with quick feet. Steps up in the pocket and makes second-reaction plays when pressured. Comfortable delivering off-platorm and does not require an established base. A problem-solver on improvisational plays. Turned in a very productive junior season, completing 68.5% of his passes for 4,072 yards and 40 touchdowns with six interceptions, while leading his team to its second consecutive state title. Also a quality athlete who can pick up yards with his legs, running for 10 more touchdowns as a junior. Will need to continue getting bigger and stronger as he moves to the next level. Can also work on polishing his overall mechanics and consistency. The combination of physical ability and production on Friday nights makes him one of the top quarterbacks in the 2027 cycle.” – Rivals Director of Scouting and Rankings, Charles Power

Keegan Croucher, Chattanooga (Tenn.) Baylor School

Scouting Summary: “Big-framed quarterback who is among the top pure arm talents in the 2027 cycle. Measured at around 6-foot-4, 205 pounds with a 9.5-inch hand prior to his senior season. Has a smooth, easy throwing motion and effortlessly drives the football to multiple levels. Touts a quick release and generates palpable velocity. Shows the ability to make high-level throws from in and out of structure on film. Drives the football into tight windows and can take the top off with his downfield arm strength. A quality athlete who tests well at his size. Athleticism and size make him tough to bring down in the pocket. Shows improvisational ability and is capable of making ‘wow’ throws on the move. Originally from upstate New York and transferred to Cheshire Academy in Connecticut for his sophomore and junior seasons before transferring to national power Baylor School in Chattanooga as a senior. Completed 69.1% of his passes for 1692 yards and 16 touchdowns against six interceptions as a junior. Production was on the lower end of top 2027 quarterback prospects, but was not in an offense with a productive passing game in those seasons. Has a multi-sport background from his original home high school as a basketball and baseball player. Needs to add consistency and production to his resume as a senior, but has one of the higher upsides among the 2027 quarterback group with continued improvement given his high-end tools.” – Rivals Director of Scouting and Rankings, Charles Power

Kavian Bryant, Palestine (TX) Westwood

The Skinny: The Texas Tech commitment was easily one of the Lone Star State’s top quarterbacks last high school football season and heads into his senior campaign with the same expectations once again. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound signal caller last season was superb through the air and on the ground, completing 201 of 277 passes for 3,407 yards, 37 touchdowns and just one interception. Bryant via the run game rushed for 740 yards on 95 carries and seven scores.

Brady Edmunds, Huntington Beach (Calif.)

Scouting Summary: “Brady Edmunds put together a solid showing at Tennessee Camp on the 2nd of June. Great frame and build that can add mass with ease as he physically develops. He was a very consistent and accurate passer throughout drill work and 1-on-1’s. Quick up and out release that showed strong velocity. Ball gets out of his hand in a hurry. Need to see some growth in his foot speed and overall athletic ability. But the arm talent and ball placement is extremely advanced for his age.” – Rivals National Recruiting Scout, Cody Bellaire

Will Wood, Westwood (MA) Xaverian Brothers

The Skinny: The word has gotten out about Wood and the now four-star quarterback has easily established himself as one of the region’s top quarterbacks bar none. This past season in leading Xaverian Brothers to the MIAA’s Division I state championship finished passing for 2,828 yards, 42 touchdowns and to only one mere interception. The Penn State commit was also effective running the rock, adding 440 rushing yards and four scores. With the kind of numbers he put up in the 2025 Massachusetts high school football campaign, there’s little reason to not believe he won’t be doing that again for the Hawks.

Davin Davidson, Sarasota (FL) Cardinal Mooney

Scouting Summary: “Davin Davidson is another physically-talented 2027 passer who has seen his profile rise coming out of his junior season, as he helped Sarasota (Fla.) Cardinal Mooney to a state title. Davidson pairs immense size at around 6-foot-6, 215 pounds with a very live arm. He’s more of a fastball thrower right now and will need to continue adding nuance as a passer. The size, arm, and movement skills are very projectable and his physical upside has created a considerable buzz.” – Rivals Director of Scouting and Rankings, Charles Power

Peyton Houston, Cotton Valley (La.) Evangel Christian Academy

The Skinny: Another big time quarterback out of the Pelican State coming off a strong 2025 high school football season is Houston from Evangel Christian Academy. The LSU pledge has proven himself as one of the state’s top dual-threat passers with the four-star quarterback last year completing 231 of 350 passes for 3,836 yards and 42 touchdowns. On the ground, Houston was a problem for opposing defenses and rushing for 942 yards on 92 carries and scored 12 times.

Andre Adams, Nashville (Tenn.) Antioch

The Skinny: The Colorado Buffaloes commitment lit up the airwaves in 2025, putting up numbers that rivaled just about any quarterback not only in Tennessee, but in the Southeast. Adams was superb for the Bears last fall, completing 174 of 245 passes (71 percent) for 3,418 yards, 35 touchdowns and only one mere interception. With Adams putting up the kind of numbers he did last season for Antioch, expectations are he could surpass that and then some this 2026 campaign.

Christian Cypher, Carrollton (GA)

The Skinny: There’s a lot of quarterbacks considered when it comes to the Top 25, but we had to add the Class of 2029 phenom. Cypher is coming off a sensational freshman year where he guided Carrollton’s offense to the Class 6A state championship game, before falling to Buford in what many viewed as a de facto national title contest. The freshman ended up completing 144 of 201 passes (71 percent) for 2,178 yards, 26 touchdowns and only three mere interceptions quarterbacking one of the nation’s top high school football teams.

Trey Tagliaferri, Oradell (NJ) Bergen Catholic

The Skinny: The Class of 2028 four-star quarterback enters the list as another second-year starter behind center and has seen his stock immensely rise over the last few months. Tagliaferri, a Notre Dame commitment, has seen a flurry of interest come his way from some of the top universities around the country and the 6-foot-2, 190-pound signal caller will have his pick of the litter when it comes to where he wants to play after his high school days. Last season for Bergen Catholic, Tagliaferri ended up throwing for 2,215 yards on 131 completions, 29 touchdowns and just three picks.

Jayden Wade, Bradenton (FL) IMG Academy

Scouting Summary: “Physically-gifted quarterback prospect with a high-end combination of arm strength and athleticism. Measured in at around 6-foot-3.5, 195 pounds with 10-inch hands prior to his junior season, having added good mass to his frame over the past year. A combine standout who has been timed in the 4.4-second range in the 40-yard dash. Started at quarterback at power IMG Academy as a sophomore after serving as a backup as a freshman. Has a tight, quick throwing motion and shows the ability to throw with palpable velocity. Primarily worked as a distributor for IMG’s talented receiving corps, throwing a high percentage of RPO’s as a sophomore. Completed 73 of 119 passes for 1,376 yards and 20 touchdowns against two interceptions as a sophomore. Shows flashes of his immense physical ability but needs more quality in-game reps as a passer, as he’s relatively less experienced than most of his highly-ranked peers at this stage. Older for the cycle and will turn 18 years-old in October of his junior season.” – Rivals Director of Scouting and Rankings, Charles Power

Gunner Rivers, Fairhope (AL) St. Michael Catholic

The Skinny: When it comes to signal callers for Alabama high school football, Rivers was easily one of the best and it helps to be coached by your future Pro Football Hall of Fame father as well. Last season, Rivers ended up completing 237 of 343 passes for 3,176 yards, 46 touchdowns and just five interceptions. Rivers’ best game this past 2025 season was in a 49-7 win over Orange Beach, completing 16 of 18 passes for 271 yards and four scores. Expectations is the NC State commitment is in line for his best season yet.

Christopher Vargas, Danvers (MA) St. John’s Preparatory School

Scouting Summary: “Gifted arm talent who looks like one of the purest passers early on in the 2028 cycle. Measured in at around 6-foot-4, 175 pounds with 9.5-inch hands prior to his sophomore season. Has a loose, live arm. Able to generate easy velocity while locating his passes into small windows with accuracy and touch. Musters RPM’s on his passes despite his lack of mass at this stage. Shows encouraging signs of passing nuance early. Helped his team to a state title appearance as a sophomore, completing 138 of 207 passes (66.7%) for 2,038 yards and 24 touchdowns against 3 interceptions. Primarily plays as a dropback passer at the high school level. A solid mover, but will benefit from more playmaking opportunities. A bit older for the cycle, and will turn 18 in April before his senior season.” – Rivals Director of Scouting and Rankings, Charles Power

Dane Weber, Temecula (Calif.) Chaparral

Scouting Summary: “Big framed quarterback who can stress a defense with his arm or his legs. Pure thrower from the pocket with effortless delivery. Clean mechanics with a tight release, depth and balance on his drops and the ball jumps out of his hand. Comfortable throwing rolling out to his right or left and can get it out from different arm angles. Shows ability to escape pressure, extend plays and is dangerous when the pocket breaks down. Can pick up chunks of yards on designed run plays or scramble for 1st downs when flushed. Decisive with his reads and has a natural feel for the position in terms of throwing with anticipation and changing speeds. Has made a nice jump over the last year and is a trend-up quarterback who has the ability to be a multi-year starter at the P4 level with an NFL ceiling.” – Rivals National Recruiting analyst, Greg Biggins