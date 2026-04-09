25 intriguing high school football head coaches heading into 2026

2026 spring high school football is literally right around the corner and there’s plenty of excitement in the air for the states the participate. Head coaches are ready to go from the weight room to the practice field as coaching obviously plays a huge role in how games are decided on the field. With those very head coaches making the decisions on the gridiron comes some intriguing personalities as well. Rivals dives in and gives you a list of 25 intriguing high school football head coaches from all around the country. Think we missed someone? Let us know who you think is an intriguing head coach that didn’t make the list.

Messay Hailemariam, St. Frances Academy (Md.)

Animated from the sidelines coaching one of the top high school football programs in the country depicts St. Frances Academy’s Messay Hailemariam on any given Friday night. Whether Hailemariam is getting after officials or giving a speech to his team, the Panthers’ lead man is passionate every step of the way.

Trent Dilfer, Lipscomb Academy (Tenn.)

The intrigue behind Trent Dilfer, the former UAB head coach, is his desire and passion that he puts into the game of high school football combined with his experience playing in the NFL. Having won himself a Super Bowl at the dawn of the new millennium, he brings as much know how to being a head coach as just about anyone in the business.

John Peacock, Venice (Fla.)

If you’re looking for some entertainment off of the field, look no further than Venice head coach John Peacock’s X handle for some satire content. His weekly trolling is apart of his playful approach off of the gridiron. When the 4-time state champion is on the sideline, however, he’s one of the most serious, focused head coaches there is.

Mark Freeman, Thompson (Ala.)

When you’re winning state championships the way Freeman is at Thompson, your voice tends to be heard quite a bit more often. Freeman has guided the program to numerous state titles and has become a big voice when it pertains to Alabama high school football. The Thompson head coach is another state champion that tends to be playful with many over social media.

Dave Logan, Cherry Creek (CO)

For Cherry Creek’s Dave Logan, he has turned the Bruins into the gold standard out of the state of Colorado. The Cherry Creek head coach has led the Bruins to their sixth state championship in the last seven years, 13th overall when they soundly defeated Ralston Valley, 56-28. Logan played wide receiver for nine seasons in the National Football League from 1976 to 1984.

Shaprio has been at King’s Schools since 1994 and is arguably the loudest voice in all of the Northwest when it comes to high school football. With his no nonsense approach to the game and having been a head coach for over 30 years, Shapiro doesn’t mince words whenever he takes to social media if the subject warrants comment.

Jordan Lynch, Mount Carmel (IL)

The former Northern Illinois quarterback standout has done pretty well in his return back to his alma mater. Coming off winning a state championship, Lynch has been very vocal when it comes to the conversation surrounding public/private school debate. Lynch has turned into one of the more vocal coaches out of the Midwest.

Harriott has done an outstanding job as head coach of the storied Raiders, a program with 17 state titles, following in the footsteps of the legendary George Smith. However, the upcoming season could prove to be one of his toughest yet in pursuit of another state championship, as the Raiders are likely to compete in Florida’s first-ever Open Division.

Ben Reaves, Milton (Ga.)

Many head coaches around the state of Georgia give off that vibe of almost being unapproachable. Not Milton’s Ben Reaves. The Eagles’ head coach is an open book in-person and on social media, willing to address matters about high school football seemingly at any time during the day. Reaves is always vocal whenever something needs to be spoken out on.

Carson Palmer, Santa Margarita Catholic (Calif.)

Palmer has been a head coach for one season at his alma mater, but has already made waves at his alma mater. The former NFL quarterback has returned to his old stomping grounds and keeps much more of a lower profile coaching one of the nation’s top teams. Certainly is an intriguing coach because of his background.

Claude Mathis, DeSoto (TX)

The sleek visor look heading out on game days with the DeSoto Eagles is how Claude Mathis runs out on to the field, leading one of Texas high school football’s top programs. Mathis shows an aggressive approach on the field, featuring high-scoring offenses, but isn’t afraid to play outside of the state, having played Creekside in Georgia and now this upcoming fall in Florida versus St. Thomas Aquinas.

Keith Croft, Bishop Hendricken (RI)

We head up into the New England region for this one as Bishop Hendricken’s Keith Croft has become a can’t miss whenever he decides to jump onto social media. From addressing concerns up in the state of Rhode Island to winning state championships year in and year out, Croft brings a lot of intrigue to his personality.

Tom Knotts, Dutch Fork (SC)

Those out of the Palmetto State that know of Tom Knotts can tell you he’s going to say pretty much whatever is on his mind. From calling out teams for recruiting players to being widely known as the most successful coach out of the Carolinas, Knotts has found success no matter where he’s coaching.

Jeff Moore, Tabor Academy (Mass.)

The New England Preparatory School Athletic Council (NEPSAC) is one of the toughest prep leagues in the country and Jeff Moore just figures a way to win on an annual basis along with promoting his program heavily. Moore owns a 24-3 record over the last three seasons and has won back-to-back NEPSAC titles. Definitely brings a strong personality to game coming out of Massachusetts.

John T. Curtis, John Curtis (La.)

Coaching at a school founded by your own father is a lot to live up to, but John T. Curtis has done that and then some with the Patriots. With well over 600-plus victories as a head coach down in the Pelican State, Curtis continues to churn out highly competitive teams and competes for state championships on an annual basis.

Reginald Samples, Duncanville (TX)

Samples during his 36 years as a Texas high school football coach between Dallas Lincoln, Dallas Skyline and Duncanville has amassed a coaching record of 363-90-1. During his time as Duncanville’s head coach, Samples guided the team to two state championships in 2022 and 2023 in Class 6A, Division I. The Duncanville head coach is holding off retirement and returning for the 2026 season.

Joe Spagnolo, Iona Preparatory School (NY)

Looking around the Empire State, Iona Prep has established themselves as arguably the state’s best team and Spagnolo is a coach that is masterful on Friday nights and big promoter of the Gaels over social media. The head coach is as vocal as they get whenever looking to address serious matters.

Loren Montgomery, Bixby (OK)

When you have the level success that the Bixby Spartans have had over the past decade, it’s hard to not recognize a head coach like Montgomery on this list. The Spartans have seen unparalleled level of success out of the state of Oklahoma and winning titles is the standard at Bixby. Looking at the offense that Montgomery runs, there’s few that game plan like the Spartans’ head man.

Timothy Breaker, Glassboro (NJ)

Having won four state championships at Glassboro, any onlooker can’t miss Breaker on the sideline as the Bulldogs’ lead man wears a cut off shirt and a cowboy hat. When seeing the level of success that Breaker has had with Bulldogs, he’s a head coach that attracts attention on game day with his coaching attire.

Brice Brown, Edna Karr (La.)

All Brown does is win and he’s done it in convincing fashion on an annual basis for one of the nation’s top high school football programs. Over the last decade, Brown has led Edna Karr to the state championship game eight times, coming away with the title in hand six of those times. The Cougars have crushed district competition, owning a 48-2 mark with five undefeated seasons. Brown even got a shout out from LSU head coach Lane Kiffin last fall.

Never shying away from a challenge is St. John Bosco’s Jason Negro, who has seen an ample amount of success at one of the top high school football programs in the land. Negro has taken his team all over the country in order to face off against some of the top competition and brings one of the brightest minds to the sideline.

Bill McGregor, DeMatha Catholic (Md.)

We don’t just list one Maryland high school football head coach on here, but two as the legendary Bill McGregor of DeMatha Catholic becomes the next lead man on our list. With over 300 career victories and 17 league championships to his name, McGregor’s aura along the sideline is felt by every player and opponent.

Randy Allen, Highland Park (TX)

The legendary high school football coach just completed his 27th season at Highland Park and has shown no signs of slowing down as Allen has kept Highland Park highly competitive during his team leading the program. Allen needs just 19 more victories in order to pass Phil Danaher, who holds Texas high school football’s all-time mark at 490. His trademark suit and fedora look makes him stand out on any field.

Lou Marinelli, New Canaan (Conn.)

Rams’ head coach Lou Marinelli has has been the model of consistency out of Connecticut since 1981 when he began coaching at his alma mater. Connecticut’s all-time winningest high school football coach led New Canaan to its fourth straight state championship and 16th CIAC title overall. Marinelli missed his first ever game this past season for the Rams, but is planning to return in 2026.

Brian Nix, Alcoa (TN)

Of all the head coaches on this list, no one has won as many state championships in a row like Nix has at Alcoa. The Tornadoes’ lead man has guided the program to state titles 11 years in a row and in 2026 will gun for No. 12, 23 overall. Though Nix doesn’t have a high-profile name like Dilfer, he certainly has the respect of those around the Volunteer State.

For national high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the nation, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals National High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the state, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals National High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the gridiron excitement across the country.