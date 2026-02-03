2nd annual 'Battle at Bryant' team lineup announced

The ‘Battle at Bryant’ spring high school football jamboree, with the first annual event hosted by Lakeland (Fla.) in 2025, is back for Year 2 this upcoming May.

The Dreadnaughts announced via social media that they’ll be hosting six of Florida’s top high school football programs from the 2025 season at Bryant Stadium for the dates of May 15-16.

Rivals caught up with Lakeland head coach Marvin Frazier regarding the Battle at Bryant spring event heading into its second season.

“We definitely want to capitalize on having one of the best venues in the country at Bryant Stadium,” Frazier. “There’s no gimmick. You got to play the best to be the best. Even in a jamboree, I’d rather play against really, really good competition and go into the summer and figure it out in the summer. We’re just going out there and playing football.”

Last year’s event included Lakeland, Evans, Jesuit, Spruce Creek and Lake Gibson, with three of those aforementioned teams back this spring.

2025 Battle at Bryant results

Spruce Creek 14, Lake Gibson 7

Orlando Evans 14, Spruce Creek 0

Orlando Evans 6, Lake Gibson 0

Jesuit 30, Lakeland 17

Among the newbies this time around is Clearwater Central Catholic (Fla.), F. W. Buchholz and Port Charlotte, all three teams that have reached Florida’s state semifinals in the last two years.

“I think it’s important for us to get a good gauge for where we’re at,” Clearwater Central Catholic head coach Chris Harvey said to Rivals on Tuesday. “We like to get a good gauge of where we’re at and the spring is a good springboard. I absolutely think it helps out programs. We’re always looking for ways to showcase our kids. There’s no better way to do that than compete against some of the best teams in the state.”

Port Charlotte head coach Jordan Ingman spoke to Rivals by phone on Tuesday afternoon and added that he is excited for his Pirates to face off against some of the state’s best teams in the 2nd annual Battle at Bryant.

“We’re excited to play up against some of the state’s best teams and get the kids seen by some colleges,” Ingman said to Rivals.

Below are teams scheduled for the two days, with times for the matchups still to be decided:

MAY 15 (Each team will play one half versus the other two teams)

Lakeland (No. 12 ranked team in Florida per the Massey Rankings)

F. W. Buchholz (No. 15 ranked team in Florida per the Massey Rankings)

Port Charlotte (No. 35 ranked team in Florida per the Massey Rankings)

MAY 16 (Each team will play one half versus the other two teams)

Jesuit (No. 20 ranked team in Florida per the Massey Rankings)

Clearwater Central Catholic (No. 41 ranked team in Florida per the Massey Rankings)

Evans (No. 64 ranked team in Florida per the Massey Rankings)

