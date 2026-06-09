3-star Basha (Ariz.) OL DaJohn Yarborough leads Bears to Arizona camp victory

Three-star Chandler Basha (Ariz.) OL DaJohn Yarborough had a standout moment surface on social media last night, at the University of Arizona’s second camp of the summer. In the previous iteration of the event, the Bears reached the final of the 7-on-7 tournament, losing to Chandler (Ariz.).

However, it was the UofA’s second big man camp that Yarborough’s team had the most success in this time around. In the lead-up to the seven-on-seven event, Basha faced Scottsdale Desert Mountain (Ariz.) in the camp’s big man championship. With one-on-one pass-trench matchups deciding the outcome, the three-star OL played a pivotal role on the night.

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This one-on-one rep by 2027 Basha OL DaJohn Yarborough.” Arizona reporter Adam Beadle shared a particularly dominant rep from the Basha student. They would go on to win the camp’s big man championship.

With Yarborough featuring heavily on the day, he was not the only Basha offensive lineman to have a significant week. After helping guide the Bears to a state title last year, four-star offensive tackle Jake Hildebrand had an official visit with Arizona State after locking down his recruitment.

The second-highest-ranked prospect in Arizona, both linemen helped produce one of the highest firepower offenses in the state. Alongside Hildebrand, Yarborough, the tenth-best prospect in the state, according to Rivals Industry Rankings, helped pave the way for four-star Texas commit Noah Roberts.

Blocking for the future Longhorns running back last week in Basha’s 7 on 7 AIA open state title rematch with Chandler (Ariz.), Roberts caught two two-touchdown passes thanks to the linemen’s efforts in an ultimately losing effort.

Despite an early end to his season seven games with a fractured ankle, the four-star OL prospect has multiple D1 offers. Recently, narrowing it down to his top five, the Bears lineman has official visits scheduled with California and Washington in the coming weeks, on top of offers from Florida State, Mississippi State, and Minnesota.

Following the event, which is still underway, Yarborough will be announcing his D1 commitment in the coming weeks. He currently has a commitment date set for late June.