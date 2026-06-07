3-star Cooper Zachary features as Fishers (Ind.) finish undefeated at Indiana camp

Three-star Ball State and Eastern Illinois target Cooper Zachary featured for Fishers (Ind.) this weekend. The 2024 IHSAA 4A State Champions went undefeated at the Indiana Hoosiers varsity basketball camp. This capped off a stacked weekend of varsity basketball in the state.

Taking part in Darian DeVries Indiana Team Camp, the class of 2027 prospect also featured in the Indiana varsity All-Star weekend event. The junior participated in the 2026 Indiana varsity seniors’ vs varsity juniors’ game, with the junior team losing by five points.

Zachary finished the game with 17 points, the second-highest scorer on the junior side behind four-star teammate Jason Gardner Jr, who finished the game with 21 points and 10 assists.

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“Jason Gardner Jr to Cooper Zachary at the buzzer to end the first half. Won’t find a better backcourt connection the state.” Hoosier.com reporter Kyler Staley shared live from the DeVries camp. Fishers would go on to defeat New Albany (Ind.)

Going on to finish with a 6-0 record at both training camps, the school is preparing for a massive 2026-27 varsity season. Last year, despite entering the postseason as the No. 1-ranked team in Class 4A play with a 20-1 record, they would suffer a shocking IHSAA Section 8 final loss to Carmel (Ind.), knocking them out of the 4A playoffs.

Despite their early exit, their class of 2027 would still have a wildly successful season. With both of them being named to the Indiana Junior All-Star team, Zachary averaged 14.8 points while Gardner Jr finished the season with 20.3 points, missing several games in the season due to a fractured left wrist.

After having a standout week at both varsity camps and Indiana’s All-Star game, Gardner Jr. is currently one of the most sought-after recruits in the entire state. Ranking third in Indiana according to Rivals Industry Rankings, he has multiple D1 offers, including Ohio State, Purdue, UCLA, and Notre Dame.

Meanwhile, with their regular-season dominance, Fishers will be looking to return to 4A state championship glory, with their last win coming in 2024. Having two of the top ten prospects in the state in their backcourt going into next season, they will be one of the teams to watch.

The Tigers’ schedule for next season has not yet been released.