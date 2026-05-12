3-star defensive back Demari Clemons heading to IMG Academy

Three-star defensive back Demari Clemons will continue his playing days down in the Sunshine State for the 2026 season, according to a social media post on Tuesday.

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According to Clemons, he will be playing at Bradenton (FL) IMG Academy this upcoming fall campaign. Last season Clemons played at Grayson and totaled 21 tackles, six pass deflections and an interception.

“Looking forward to continuing my academic and athletic career at IMG Academy,” Clemons said in his post on social media.

Looking forward to continuing my academic and athletic career at IMG Academy. Class of 2027 #WEGOTACTION My Twitter handle is @DanielDevi75937. @CoachEricIMG @IMGAcademy pic.twitter.com/J0uoYZfzFB — Demari Clemons (@ClemonsDemari) May 12, 2026

IMG Academy has already revealed that they have scheduled seven other games for the 2026 high school football season against St. Louis (HI), The St. James Academy (Va.), Cornerstone Christian (TX), New Palestine (IN), NFL Academy (UK), Hun School (N.J.) and rival St. Frances Academy (Md.).

Coming off an undefeated 2025 campaign, the Ascenders bring back a boatload of talent across the board, highlighted by 2027 five-star EDGE Zyron Forstall (Texas A&M commit), 2027 four-star wide receiver Eric McFarland, 2027 four-star linebacker Amarri Irvin (Notre Dame commit) and 2028 four-star quarterback Jayden Wade (Georgia commit).

The Ascenders ended this past season with a 10-0 record and finishing at No. 1 in the final 2025 Florida High School Football Massey Rankings and No. 3 nationally, according to the Rivals National 2025 High School Football Composite Rankings.

More about IMG Academy

Established in 1978, with a pioneering concept known as the Nick Bollettieri Tennis Academy, IMG Academy has since grown to become a global phenomenon. Today, IMG Academy is the world’s leading sports education brand, providing access and opportunity for student-athletes with an innovative suite of on-campus and online programming. IMG Academy is the only education brand directly responsible for filling one-quarter of all college roster spots on an annual basis. In 2021 alone, IMG Academy helped place 30,000 kids into college.

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