Yuto Kawamura-Johnson played high school football in Japan, now he's a ranked prospect

3-star Toledo commit Yuto Kawamura-Johnson recently shared a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, announcing that he had become the first nationally ranked former Japanese high school football player.

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“Making history! 1st Japanese high school football player in history to be ranked” the Winter Garden West Orange (Fla.) wide receiver announced on his social media. Kawamura-Johnson is a ranked three-star prospect on Rivals Industry Rankings, which weighs all major recruiting media companies.

Born in New Orleans before moving back to Japan, the Warriors’ wide receiver transferred from his home country at the start of the 2025 varsity season. During his junior year, the transfer racked up 50 receptions for 766 yards. Also racking up 13 touchdowns for the varsity program at the highest level of high school football in Florida.

Before transferring to Florida, the Japanese receiver made a name for himself on the flag football circuit. During his flag career, he represented Japan at the Junior World Flag Football Championship. However, his goal was always to play organized football in the United States.

“I wanted to play football at a high level and I came here to prove a point and to inspire kids back in Japan. If you want to chase your dreams, go chase it.” Kawamura-Johnson told Fox reporters back in September.

With his efforts, the Warriors finished the regular season with a 10-2 record and an unbeaten district record. This was enough for them to make the playoffs of the FHSAA Class 7A state championships. During this playoff run, the Florida school made it past the regional quarterfinals with a 45-30 victory over Plant City (Fla.)

Being thrown to by three-star quarterback prospect Andrew Chung, the Japanese receiver racked up just one reception in the school’s regional semifinal loss to Venice (Fla.), which went on to make the state semifinals. Despite that, a wildly successful year earned the class of 2027 prospect multiple D1 offers.

Announcing his commitment during the week, the 2027 prospect chose Toledo over the likes of Louisville, Kentucky, and Wake Forest. However, first, he will continue to make waves in Florida, with West Orange beginning their season with a non-district clash against Lake Mary (Fla.) in September.