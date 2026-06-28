4-star Ambassador Christian (N.C.) guard RJ Moore continues hot run of form

Ambassador Christian (N.C.) 4-star RJ Moore recently continued his hot run of form across the weekend at yesterday’s DMV Live event. Attended by multiple D1 coaches, the Lions took on the host school, Hyattsville DeMatha Catholic (Md.), in their final game of the event.

A four-star recruit, the Lions’ shooting guard ranks second in the state according to Rivals Industry Rankings, a top 100 recruit nationally. Moore currently holds offers from Wake Forest, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Florida State, Rutgers, and others. He is projected to land at Wake Forest by Rivals RPM.

Across the June scholastic period, the four-star guard has had multiple standout performances. This includes putting up 15 points in a loss against Clinton Grace (Md.), one of the top schools at the event, led by fellow class of 2027 four-star J’lon Lyons.

Additionally, in a victory over Riverdale Baptist (Md.). Moore put up 13 points, 10 rebounds, and also had 3 blocks in a 72-50 win. Last season, in his junior year, the four-star prospect averaged 18.6 points and 8 rebounds. He helped lead the Lions to a 15-13 record.

Coming up against the host school yesterday, one of the top teams in the state of Maryland. In the 73-65 victory on Saturday, Moore put up 22 points and 8 rebounds. Finishing the weekend with a 1-2 record, the school did not attend Sunday; instead, they attended today’s East Coast Live event.

After his standout performances across DMV Live and East Coast Live, there were multiple coaches watching him in particular, including those from Michigan State, as reported by Rivals’ Jaime Shaw live from the event.

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“He (RJ Moore) did a good job today playing off the ball and getting to his spots with a purpose. I like his balance off movement and his release was consistent today. His game is streamlining and the production is continuing to follow. Michigan State was among the schools watching at East Coast Live.”

Across the country today, there were also multiple other June scholastic events, including the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches event. With DMV Live wrapping up today, the June D1 high school scouting period is beginning to cool off, with the remaining approved events viewable here.