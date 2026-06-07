4-star Beechwood (Ky.) dual-sport prospect Tyler Fryman reveals mindset ahead of Kentucky visit

Four-star Ft Mitchell Beechwood (Ky.) wide receiver Tyler Fryman recently revealed a vital decision ahead of his 2027 commitment. A dual-sport athlete, the Tigers prospect has D1 potential in both football and basketball. However, he recently revealed which way he is leaning.

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Committing to Louisville for baseball after a camp with the Cardinals in 2023, the four-star prospect’s recruitment is still wide open. Currently, according to Rivals, he is most likely to land at the University of Kentucky. However, he recently revealed a decision that could shape his prospects with an official commitment yet to be announced.

“I’d enjoy doing it, I’d love every second.” Fryman revealed, in an interview with FOX19, upon being questioned whether he would want to play both D1 baseball and football. The dual-sport athlete also confirmed during the interview that, out of his impossible-to-count number of offers, more are for football than baseball.

With a visit to Kentucky planned, Fryman finished with the varsity baseball season last night. With the most hits in the state, his talent helped his school reach the KHSAA State Baseball Quarterfinals. Ultimately losing in a heavy defeat last night to one of the top sides in the nation, Louisville Trinity (Ky.)

Meanwhile, on the football side of the equation, Fryman, as a four-star prospect, is one of the top receivers in the nation. Ranking third in the state according to Rivals Industry Rankings. This also makes him the best receiver in the state, with the only players ranked higher being Danville Boyle County (Ky.) TE Seneca Driver and Trinity CB Allen Evans.

Helping lead his school to an 11-2 record, Beechwood reached the KHSAA Class 2A state semifinals. Ultimately, they fell just short in a 41-40 loss to Owensboro (Ky.) while Fryman himself had a standout game, with 7 receptions for 143 yards and two touchdowns. He finished the season with over 1000 yards and 18 touchdowns.

Following the conclusion of the varsity baseball season, Fryman is expected to take his official visit to Kentucky next weekend, with his commitment looking likely.

He will be one of two dual-sport prospects on the Wildcats’ roster in the next two years, with four-star class of 2026 prospect and Cincinnati Archbishop (Ohio.) graduate Matt Ponatoski also expected to play both baseball and football for the University.