4-star CB Xavier Bowman transferring to Baylor School (Tenn.) for junior season

One of the top prospects in the state of Tennessee is making the move from one notable high school football program to another.

On Tuesday evening, four-star cornerback Xavier Bowman announced via social media that he is transferring from Knoxville Catholic to Baylor School in Chattanooga for his junior season.

Bowman is the No. 119 overall prospect and No. 13 cornerback in the 2028 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies. He also ranks as the No. 5 junior in the Volunteer State.

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The 5-foot-11, 165-pounder is coming off a 39-tackle sophomore campaign for Knoxville Catholic. He also had 11 pass-breakups and an interception while not allowing a single touchdown in coverage. The Fighting Irish went 6-5 last fall and finished as the No. 16 team in Tennessee, per the Rivals Composite Rankings.

He’s now set to join a Baylor squad that’s coming off an undefeated 2025 campaign, which culminated in a 3A-DII state title win over Brentwood Academy. The Red Raiders closed the season as the top-ranked team in Tennessee.

Bowman is not the only blue-chipper that’ll be new on the Baylor sidelines this fall, either. Four-star quarterback Keegan Croucher, an Ole Miss commit, will take the reins under center for his senior season. The Red Raiders will be tough to beat once again in 2026.

The recruitment of Bowman has seen the likes of Ole Miss, Tennessee, Georgia Tech, Florida State, Indiana, Florida and others issue offers. His process still has a ways to go, but he’s already been on Power Four radars for some time.

For Tennessee high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the nation, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the Volunteer State, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the high school football excitement across Tennessee.