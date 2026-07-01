4-star forward Will Brunson transferring to IMG Academy (Fla.)

4-star Rutgers Prep (N.J.) prospect Will Brunson is transferring to Brandenton IMG Academy (Fla.), one of the top basketball academies in the country. Last year, the Ascdenders finished the season with a 17-7 record at the varsity national record.

Brunson, a class of 2028 prospect, is ranked 5th at his position and 23rd in the nation according to Rivals Industry Rankings. Transferring from Rutgers Academy, with D1 offers from Rutgers, NC State, Syracuse, among others. He is currently predicted to land at Rutgers by Rivals RPM.

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“NEWS: 2028 4-star Will Brunson is transferring to IMG Academy (FL) for the 2026-27 high school season. The 6-foot-6 wing currently holds offers from Indiana, Louisville, Auburn, Providence, Syracuse, Villanova, Kansas, and many others.” Kayser Hoops reported.

Following his decision to transfer, Brunson joins an Ascenders roster that recently lost the third-best player from the class of 2028, according to Rivals Industry Rankings, Bamba Touray, who made the decision to transfer to Prolific Prep (Calif.) last week.

However, IMG Academy still has a number of classes of 2028 prospects to join Brunson following his transfer. Included in that is one of the top centers in the country, with four-star 7’2 center Dylan Betts, who transferred last year from Englewood Cherry Creek (Colo.).

“Dylan Betts (2028) is hard to miss on the floor. Listed at 7-foot-3, he moves well and has solid hands around the basket. Still only 16, he did get pushed off his spots here, but strength will come. The upside remains high with Rivals’ No. 9 prospect in the 2028 class.” Rivals Jamie Shw shared live from USA Basketball’s U17 Training Camp.

Joining Betts and Brunson, the Ascenders are moving on from their graduating 2026 class, which includes Pittsburgh recruit Chase Foster and future NC State forward Cole Cloer.

With this transfer, both players will enter the year off the back of an eventful summer. While Betts was called up to USA Basketball’s training camp, Brunson was also applying his trade on the camp scene, being named a standout performer at the NBPA Top 100 Camp.