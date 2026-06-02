4-star Kaleb Allen transferring to Greenville (S.C) Christ Church

Following a recent announcement on his X account, class of 2028 shooting guard Kaleb Allen announced his transfer from Anderson (S.C.) TL Hanna to Greenville (S.C.) Christ Church Episcopal for the upcoming season.

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“I have officially transferred to Christ church!!” Allen announced his intent in a short but precise statement on his X account.

Last season, for the Yellowjackets, the class of 2028 shooting guard averaged 14.7 points and 7.5 rebounds across the entire season. T.L Hanna improved from 27th overall in SC Class 5A with an 8-11 class record to 8th overall with a 13-4 class record.

Moving down from SC Class 5A to Class 3A, the four-star Rivals recruit joins the powerhouses of the class, with Christ Church winning the 3A State playoffs last year, also making the Final Four the year prior. The 3A champions look set to defend their crown, adding one of the top prospects in the state, with Allen ranking 3rd overall according to Rivals Industry Rankings.

Following Allen’s move from Class 5A to Class 3A, the class will play host to two of the three top prospects in the state next year. 3A school, Keenan (S.C.), also boasts the talents of 2028 top prospect Antoine Caughman, another four-star prospect, with offers from Ole Miss, UCLA, and Indiana.

Caughman recently made waves in the Pangos All-American Camp, an invitation-only event that ran for three days in Las Vegas. Meanwhile, Allen garnered attention on a local level, appearing at UA Grind Greenville, playing for Carolina Premier, as both talents prepare for the upcoming season that tips off in November, with Allen preparing for life with a new team in Greenville (S.C)

More about Christ Church Episcopal

Christ Church Episcopal School (CCES) in Greenville, SC, is an independent, college-preparatory school serving students from Kindergarten through 12th grade. With a strong academic reputation, CCES emphasizes intellectual, moral, and spiritual growth. The school offers a rigorous curriculum, a variety of extracurricular activities, and a commitment to character development. CCES fosters a nurturing environment that encourages students to become responsible, engaged, and well-rounded individuals.

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