4-star LB Allen Kennett V transferring back to Servite (Calif.)

After beginning his high school football career at Servite (Calif.), rising linebacker Allen Kennett V transferred to Santa Margarita Catholic, another notable Golden State program, earlier this year.

Now, Kennett V is changing plans and is returning to Servite for his junior year, Rivals’ Greg Biggins reports.

According to Biggins, Kennett V did not want to risk having to potentially sit out the first five games of the 2026 season due to CIF Southern Section transfer rules. Knowing how valuable his junior campaign will be, the blue-chip prospect is now set to suit up for the Friars once again in 2026.

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Kennett V was named an All-Trinity League first-team linebacker and led Servite in total tackles with 69, along with seven for loss, two sacks and an interception as a sophomore in 2025. He transitioned to the position after playing quarterback as a freshman in 2024 for the Friars, rushing 50 times for 246 yards and two scores while completing 18 of 29 passes for 133 yards.

The 6-foot-1, 215-pounder is the No. 166 overall prospect and No. 12 LB in the 2028 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies. He’s also the No. 2 junior in California.

When speaking with Biggins at The Opening Finals last week, Kennett named USC, Oregon, Washington, Arizona State and Tennessee as the schools he’s hearing from the most early on in his recruitment.

Servite is looking to bounce back from a disappointing 6-5 season last fall. The Friars got off to a 4-1 start but struggled down the stretch. The return of Kennett will be massive on the defensive side of the ball.

The Friars will open this fall as the No. 9 team in California, per the Rivals Composite Rankings. Their 2026 schedule features games against the likes of Centennial, Orange Lutheran, Santa Margarita Catholic, Mater Dei and St. John Bosco.

More about Servite

“Servite High School, located in Anaheim, California, is a prestigious private Catholic school known for its rigorous academics, competitive athletics, and commitment to spiritual development. Offering a range of AP and honors courses, the school prepares students for higher education and future success. Servite’s athletic teams are highly competitive, frequently achieving state championships. Emphasizing leadership, faith, and community service, the school ensures students are well-rounded and ready for future challenges.”

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