4-star PG Antonio Pemberton transferring to Masters Academy International (Mass.)

One of the top high school boys basketball players in the country out of the New England region is changing up schools for his senior season, according to a social media post via Instagram on Tuesday.

Antonio Pemberton, the No. 70 overall player in the latest 2027 Rivals150, announced that he’s leaving Brewster (NH) Academy and transferring to Masters Academy International (Mass.), where his former head coach Jason Smith is now at.

“After two incredible years at Brewster Academy, I’m grateful for everything that program has given me on and off the court. The coaches, teammates, and community helped shape me, push me, and prepare me for what’s next. Nothing but respect and appreciation. With that being said, I’m excited to announce that I will be transferring to Masters Academy International for my senior year to continue growing and competing at the highest level alongside my coach,” Pemberton said in the Instagram post.

Antonio Pemberton, one of New England’s top 2027 recruits, announces on Instagram that he’s transferring from Brewster Academy to Masters Academy International.



The Gatorade Player of the Year in NH joins his coach, Jason Smith, at the new sports academy. https://t.co/HknRAoH3pF pic.twitter.com/Wtqyqx8Nla — Steve Hewitt (@steve_hewitt) March 24, 2026

This past season in Nike’s EYBL League league play, Pemberton was averaging 16.3 points and 4.8 assists on 42.4 percent from 3-point land.

Pemberton follows Smith, who over the course of 26 years coaching led Brewster Academy to seven national prep titles and totaled more than 700 career victories. Smith now heads to a Masters Academy International program that’s being dubbed by many as the “IMG Academy of the north.”

In Antonio Pemberton’s words

“I’m a high-energy guy, trying to get my teammates open to score. I’m a three-level scorer. I’ve been training a lot, and I see that in my game. Just staying in the gym with my dad, and having fun with it, getting my confidence back.” – Pemberton to Rivals’ Jamie Shaw

How to Follow Massachusetts High School Boys Basketball

For Massachusetts high school boys basketball fans looking to keep up with scores around the nation, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the Bay State, ensuring you never miss a moment of the high school hops action throughout the season. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the hardwood excitement across the state.