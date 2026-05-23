4-star PG Tai Bell transferring to Columbus (Fla.) for junior season

One of the nation’s top high school basketball programs is getting a major boost in its backcourt for the 2026-27 season.

Four-star point guard Tai Bell announced on Saturday evening that he is transferring from Mater Lakes Academy (Fla.) to Columbus (Fla.) for his junior season. Bell is the son of former NBA veteran Raja Bell.

I am excited to announce that I will be transferring to @ColumbusHS_Mia for my Jr year! I want to thank Coach @dylan_estock Coach @NBAPETE94ft and @MLA_BasketbaII for the last 3 years. I love you guys and I'm grateful for everything. 💯 @PaulBiancardi @JamieShaw5 pic.twitter.com/4BfWnYLRQP — Tai Bell (@TaiBoogie5) May 23, 2026

Bell is coming off a dominant sophomore campaign for Mater Lakes. He averaged 33.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 4.0 steals per game, per MaxPreps. The Bears finished as the No. 51 team in Florida, per the Rivals Composite Rankings.

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He’ll now join a Sunshine State juggernaut in Columbus. The Explorers often tote a loaded roster, with Cam Boozer, Cayden Boozer, Jase Richardson, Caleb Gaskins and Jaxon Richardson among the blue-chippers that have been a part of the team the last two seasons.

Columbus finished last season with 25 wins and ranked as the No. 11 team in the nation and No. 2 team in Florida. Bell will become one of the marquee players for the Explorers this coming season.

He is the No. 19 overall prospect and No. 5 PG in the 2028 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies. He’s also the No. 3 soon-to-be junior in Florida.

Scouting Tai Bell

Rivals’ Jamie Shaw wrote this of Bell after tabbing the guard as a top performer at the Tarkanian Classic back in December:

“Tai Bell has a crafty game, and I think that might be the best way to say it. The son of former NBA guard Raja Bell, and the brother of Texas QB commit Dia Bell, he attacked his spots with excellent balance and was able to use his footwork to create consistent, clean looks for himself. Bell had an advanced offensive game, knowing his go-to spots on the floor, but also having counters available for when his initial path was cut off. He was not selfish, but able to take over when necessary. Bell is an average athlete, but his feel and pace consistently put him into advantages. It was an overall impressive showing for the Mater Lakes (FL) Academy guard, finishing with 30-plus in each of his first two round games.”

How to Follow Florida High School Boys Basketball

For Florida high school boys basketball fans looking to keep up with scores around the nation, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the Sunshine State, ensuring you never miss a moment of the high school hops action throughout the season. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the hardwood excitement across the state.