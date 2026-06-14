4-star point guard Aaron Britt Jr. leads Villages Charter (Fla.) to Section 7 glory.

Four-star guard Aaron Britt Jr and The Villages Charter (Fla.) entered Mesa, Arizona, and dominated this weekend at the annual Section 7 event. With over 176 teams from 11 states, the event was attended by hundreds of college coaches. Included in that were coaches from the likes of Duke, Kansas, and Iowa.

A class of 2027 prospect, Britt Jr., was one of many national talents on show this weekend. The eighth-best player in the state of Florida and a top 100 player nationally according to Rivals Industry Rankings, he helped guide The Villages to the championship game, going undefeated.

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“The Villages from Florida on to the championship in the hardest bracket at section 7 in Arizona on Sunday morning. Aaron Britt (Jr.) has had 3 great games with 25 and 30 points in 2 of the games. Here we go!!” Villages assistant coach John Strong shared. Britt Jr. put up 25 points in the final City of Mesa bracket game against La Mirada (Calif.) on Saturday.

In today’s championship game, they took on Centennial (Calif.). Last season, the Huskies made the CIF D1 state playoffs, falling in the second round to Irvine Crean Lutheran (Calif.). Despite losing their only ranked prospect, they still kept it close in the championship game today.

After lifting the championship in a tight 70-68 victory, Villages Charter finished the tournament with a perfect record. As a result, they will carry it into next season as they look to get over the hurdle of winning the FHSAA Class 3A state title championship game after consecutive defeats.

Last season, the Buffaloes made the Class 3A state championship for a second consecutive year as the two seed. However, they ultimately fell to an 87-51 loss to Clearwater Calvary Christian (Fla.), who were led by four-star point guard and top twenty nationally ranked prospect Cayden Daughry.

In the championship game, Britt Jr. put up 20 points. Finishing his junior year with a 14.4 point average, he currently has offers from Florida State, Georgia Tech, Georgia, Texas A&M, Kansas, and others. He is projected to land with the Seminoles currently, according to Rivals RPM.

Joining him in returning next year is four-star small forward and the ninth-best player in the state, Jomar Bernard. With offers from both Florida State and Georgia, the class of 2027 prospect put up 15 points in one of yesterday’s games, averaging 9.7 points in his junior year.

The Buffaloes duo will return next season for their senior year in the hopes of reaching the 3A state championship game once more.

However, the FHSAA’s recent creation of an open division state tournament, designed to showcase the state’s top high school teams regardless of classification, gives them one more potential goal. The new division will officially start in the upcoming season, which begins in October.