4-star Purdue commit Luke Ertel guides Indiana to All-Star game sweep

Purdue commit and Mount Vernon (Ind.) graduate Luke Ertel finished his varsity career with a flourish. He led the way for Indiana’s senior varsity All-Star team last night, as they finished a second straight series sweep of Kentucky’s All-Star team in the annual contest. The infamous rivalry has been a staple in the varsity calendar since 1940.

Announcing his commitment to the Boilermakers in 2024, the four-star prospect had a fantastic senior season, averaging 24.5 points and 9.9 rebounds per game, leading his school to the IHSAA Class 4A state title.

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In last night’s game, Ertel led his team to a series sweep of Kentucky’s All-Star team for the second year in a row with a 94-80 victory. He was subsequently named the game’s MVP to finish off his varsity year with a flourish before he takes to the court for Purdue next year.

“Luke Ertel caps off his high school career as the Indiana v Kentucky All-Star game MVP with 21 points, 8 rebounds, and 8 assists and an Indiana sweep!” Mount Vernon’s social media shared from the game.

As a four-star prospect, the All-Star game MVP is also the most valuable prospect in the state. With his near double-double average last season, he finished his high school career as the number one prospect in Indiana, and a top 50 prospect nationally according to Rivals Industry Rankings. Capping his season off with a perfect ending, he also finished his varsity career in the same fashion.

He helped lead his school to its first state title in its history. The school captured its first title in the IHSAA Class 4A State Championship game against Crown Point (Ind.) Included on the losing team’s side that day was Ertel’s Indiana All-Star teammate and three-star prospect Dikembe Shaw. Shaw led the way for Indiana in their first game of the series, a more subdued performance last night with nine points.

On Kentucky’s All-Star side, Richmond Madison Central (Ky.) star Jake Feldhaus featured once again. Named Kentucky’s Mr.Basketball in 2026, the USF graduate led his team in the first game of the series with 23 points and 11 rebounds. In last night’s game, he continued to lead the way with 21 points and eight rebounds.

With Ertel, Shaw, and Indianapolis Lawrence North (Ind.) graduate Brennan Miller all combining on the night, they helped guide Indiana to a second-straight All-Star sweep. They previously swept Kentucky in 2025. Meanwhile, Kentucky’s last series sweep came all the way back in 1986.

Following the conclusion of his varsity career, Ertel won’t have much time to wait around. He will most likely begin his Summer training at Purdue ahead of the 2026-27 D1 season in the coming weeks, hoping to earn a spot on the roster as a true freshman.



