4-star RJ Moore leads Ambassador Christian (N.C) to victory over Riverdale Baptist (Md.)

Ambassador Christian (N.C) shooting guard RJ Moore featured in today’s final DMV Live session. Taking place at DeMatha Catholic (Md.), the event, which is attended by multiple D1 college coaches, concludes its first session today. The Lions and Moore played their penultimate game against Riverdale Baptist (Md.)

A four-star recruit, the Lions’ shooting guard ranks second in the state according to Rivals Industry Rankings, a top 100 recruit nationally. Moore currently holds offers from Wake Forest, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Florida State, Rutgers, and others. He is projected to land at Wake Forest by Rivals RPM.

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“RJ Moore getting on the rim in transition here for Ambassador Christian, who’s up big. Moore is one of the more highly touted players participating in session 1 and it’s clear as to why.” DMV Hoops social media shared directly from the event.

In the game, Moore put up 13 points, 10 rebounds, and also had 3 blocks in a 72-50 win. Last season, in his junior year, the four-star prospect averaged 18.6 points and 8 rebounds. He helped guide the Lions to a 15-13 record.

Operating on an independent schedule, they came up against some of the nation’s top teams, including Spire Academy (Ohio), which finished the season as the 14th best team in the country according to Rivals final High School Boys Basketball Top 25 Composite Rankings. During that game, Moore put up 18 points in a 54-45 loss.

Moore’s class of 2027 teammate, Tyler Brown, an unranked power forward, also put up 9.4 points and a 7.0 rebound average for the Lions last year. During today’s game against Riverdale Baptist, Brown put up 12 points and 4 rebounds, and was interviewed by DMV Hoops.

“We just played with effort, we played as a team. Just competing, playing hard on both sides, do whatever I gotta do to help the team win.” Brown shared after the game. He also put up 12 points yesterday in a win over McLean Potomac (Va.) with his four-star teammate shooting 6-11 for 29 points.

According to his social media, Brown has offers from Wofford, Mercer, and Queens University. However, after putting up back-to-back 12-point games in front of D1 coaches, there may be a few more coming his way.

Following their first victory over Riverdale Baptist, Moore and Brown could help lead Ambassador Christian to a 3-1 record, with their final game against Highland (Va.) tipping off in the next few minutes. Updates and box scores from the game can be tracked live on the DMV Hoops social media account.