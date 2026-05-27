4-star safety Larron Westmoreland transferring to Corbin (Ky.)

One of the top high school football players in the state of Kentucky is changing up schools heading into his senior season, according to a collaborated social media post via Instagram.

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Class of 2027 four-star safety Larron Westmoreland, who is committed to the University of Kentucky, is transferring from Louisville (Ky.) Jeffersontown Magnet to Corbin (Ky.) for his senior season. Westmoreland will join one of the state’s better defensive units that already features 2027 four-star defensive lineman Malachi Brown.

Class of 2027, 4-star safety and Kentucky commit Larron Westmoreland will be transferring to play at Corbin for his senior year, according to his Instagram!



The Louisville native will now leave Jeffersontown and head to Corbin for his final high school season. 😼 #BBN



📸:… pic.twitter.com/c6pY0uGgRP — Chris Beasmore (@CBeasmoreSports) May 26, 2026

Last season for the Chargers, Westmoreland was a threat on both sides of the ball as the safety scored 15 total touchdowns and 769 all-purpose yards. Defensively, Westmoreland totaled 67 tackles, forced four fumbles, picked off three passes, and made three tackles for loss.

Westmoreland is the No. 445 overall prospect and No. 39 safety in the 2027 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies.

The Redhounds ended this past season with a 10-4 record and finishing ranked No. 11 in the final 2025 Kentucky High School Football Massey Rankings. Corbin reached the fourth round of the KHSAA Class 4A playoffs and ended up losing to Boyle County, 35-33.

More about Corbin High School

Corbin High School, located in Corbin, Kentucky, is home to the spirited Redhounds. With a strong tradition of academic achievement and athletic excellence, CHS offers a dynamic learning environment that encourages student growth in academics, arts, and athletics. Known for its competitive sports teams and deep-rooted community pride, Corbin High prepares students to succeed in college, careers, and beyond while fostering leadership and integrity.

For Kentucky high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the Bluegrass State, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the state, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the Kentucky high school football excitement across the state.