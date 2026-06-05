4-star Texas Longhorns commit Noah Roberts features in Chandler (Ariz.) and Basha (Ariz.) 7 on 7 rematch

Class of 2027 running back Noah Roberts, recently featured at a 7 on 7 tournament hosted by Arizona State University. A four-star prospect, Roberts has committed to the Texas Longhorns for 2027.

Scoring in the final matchup of the tournament, Roberts was on the losing side as Chandler (Ariz.) defeated Chandler Basha (Ariz.). This was a repeat of the 2025 Arizona open division state championship, where the Bears dominated a Chandler side led by 2027 commit Will Mencl 34-7. However, the Wolves would get one back last night as they took an overtime victory, as reported by BJ Media on the night.

“Since they went and scored first, Chandler put all the pressure on Basha to convert their PAT. With the game on the line, Chandler was able to force the Rogers pass to Makai Nelson out of bounds and win the game 22-21. The local media revealed the moment Chandler lifted the pitchfork to commemorate their victory at the camp.

Despite being on the losing side, the Texas running back commit showcased exactly why he had offers from the likes of Oregon, Michigan, and Ohio State. During the game, Roberts caught two touchdown passes from class of 2027 quarterback Jake Roberts to give his school a 14-0 lead. And he was not the only talent to star in a star-studded state title rematch.

Basha strikes first.



‘27 QB Jake Rogers hits ‘27 Texas RB commit Noah Roberts on the wheel route.



Basha 6

Chandler 0 pic.twitter.com/SP1nmiW2m2 — BJ Media (@BJMedia1) June 5, 2026

In a back-and-forth battle, Roberts’ teammate, three-star prospect Jaden Baldwin, also caught a touchdown pass. Baldwin, who currently has offers from both Penn State and Colorado, is the fourth-best receiver in the state according to Rivals Industry Rankings.

Meanwhile, on the opposing side, in addition to having the four-star Elite 11 MVP, three-star receiver Maxwell Sprott, also featured, as well as four-star Wisconsin commit Jai Jones, two of the top receivers in the state according to Rivals Industry Rankings.

A night of star-studded talent, the Arizona 7’s scene has played host to some of the most thrilling varsity football on show over the last number of weeks. Outside of 7 on 7 camps, the next clash between Basha and Chandler will be a non-conference game on August 27th (Thursday)