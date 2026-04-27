4-star WR Cam Wade transferring to Loudoun Sports Academy (Va.) for senior year

Four-star wide receiver Cam Wade announced on Monday afternoon that he is transferring from Paducah (Ky.) Tilghman to Loudoun Sports Academy in Leesburg, Va. for his senior season.

Wade is the No. 351 overall prospect and No. 49 WR in the 2027 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies. He was the No. 5 recruit in Kentucky.

As a junior for Tilghman, Wade hauled in 53 receptions and tallied 821 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns. He also had a pair of pick-sixes on defense and returned two punts for touchdowns. Tilghman won 12 games and finished as the No. 15 team in the Bluegrass, per the Rivals Composite Rankings.

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Loudoun Sports Academy is getting a coveted blue-chip pass-catcher that can play on both sides of the ball. In 2025, the Timberwolves played their first varsity season and went 6-4. They will play a national slate this coming fall, taking on the likes of Baylor School (Tenn.), Hun School (N.J.), DeMatha Catholic (Md.) and The St. James Academy (Va.).

On the recruiting front, Wade remains uncommitted but is being courted by a slew of Power Four programs. He’s got official visits set to Alabama, Auburn, Florida State and Maryland, while Florida is working to get in the mix, too.

Last spring, Wade, who was previously at East Nashville Magnet School in Tennessee, emerged as a top pass-catcher at Under Armour’s Nashville camp. He drew high praise from Rivals’ Director of Scouting and Rankings Charles Power:

“We didn’t see a wide receiver create more separation than Cam Wade. The speedster stacked defensive backs off the line of scrimmage at will with a quick burst and wiggle off the line of scrimmage. Wade won the majority of 1-on-1 reps we saw him take. In most cases, the defensive back was completely out of phase early within the route. The 5-foot-11, 165-pounder can continue improving his play strength, but the dynamic ability was on display.”

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