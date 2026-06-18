A familiar name is returning to coach Connecticut high school football this upcoming 2026 season, according to a report.

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According to a report by The Day on Thursday afternoon, Jack Cochran is returning as the head coach of the New London (Conn.) Whalers’ football program. Cochran, who is a 1984 graduate of the school, led the Whalers to a state championship back in 2008 and was the program’s head coach for five seasons (2005-2009).

“I am honored to return to New London High School as the head coach and am extremely excited to work with the players, coaches, parents, teachers, staff and community,” Cochran said in the report via a press release. “(We want) to bring our storied football program back to its prominence as one of the top football programs in the state of Connecticut. In 84 short days, we play a great Joel Barlow team at Cannamela Field. There is a lot of work to be done.”

Between stops at New London, Bloomfield and New Britain, Cochran amassed a overall record of 160-24-2, winning four state titles along the way. Now the 4-time state champion head coach returns to a team that hasn’t won more than 10 games since he was the lead man.

The Whalers are coming off a tough 2025 season where they finished with a 3-7 record, the fifth losing campaign in the last decade.

More about New London High School

“New London High School, home of the Whalers, is a vibrant public high school located in coastal Connecticut. Known for its diverse student body and strong community engagement, NLHS offers a robust curriculum that includes college prep, arts, and technical programs. With a rich tradition in academics and athletics, the school promotes excellence, leadership, and inclusion while fostering pride in its historic maritime heritage.”

For Connecticut high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the Constitution State, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the state, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the Connecticut high school football excitement across the state.