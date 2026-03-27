4-time Maryland high school football state champion head coach steps down after 26 seasons

After 26 successful seasons roaming the sidelines as a head coach, Brian Van Deusen is stepping away from the Maryland high school football scene.

According to a High School On SI report, Van Deusen after 26 seasons is stepping down as the head coach at River Hill High School (Md.). During his 26-year run as the Hawks’ lead man, Van Deusen compiled an overall record of 227–71 and winning four MPSSAA state championships along the way.

“It was a difficult decision,” Van Deusen said via the report. “You never know when it’s the right time (to step down). … I’ve been going back and forth the last few months, and decided now is the time.”

“That climb to the top was so rewarding. But the more challenging part is staying there. We had great consistency. We were very fortunate to have great coaches, great players and great parent support — all the things you need for a successful program.”

In building up the River Hill along with his father, Don, the father-son duo produced one of Maryland high school football’s most consistent programs on an annual basis. The last time the pairing was able to lift a MPSSAA state championship trophy was back in 2012 when the team went 14-0 and won the Class 3A crown.

Per the report, the younger Van Deusen is in rarified air as he ranks third all-time when it comes to victories in state history, trailing only DeMatha Catholic’s Bill McGregor and Linganore’s Rick Conner, respectively.

The Hawks ended this past season with a 7-4 record and finished ranked No. 81 in the final 2025 Maryland High School Football Massey Rankings.

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