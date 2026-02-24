48th Shriners All-Star Football Classic rosters released

The 48th edition of the Massachusetts Shriners All-Star Football Classic is set to take place on June 12 at Hormel Stadium and the charity game features the top high school football players from the Bay State.

This year’s all-star game is no different as it is highlighted by some of the 2025 Massachusetts high school football season’s top players, including Offensive Player of the Year Christian McIntyre of Xaverian Brothers.

The Shriners All-Star Football Classic rosters were released on Monday and we give you the North and South:

NORTH

Lucas Bagilo (Malden Catholic)

Dylan Clough (Malden Catholic)

Geovanni Pena (Malden Catholic)

Eric Banda (Shawsheen Tech)

Jake Banda (Shawsheen Tech)

Dyllon Pratt (Shawsheen Tech)

James Tildsley (Shawsheen Tech)

Joseph Beato (KIPP Academy)

Isaac Bony (St. Mary’s)

Gavin Brady (North Reading)

Zack Morse (North Reading)

Chase Brazee (Bedford)

Mekhi Volcy (Bedford)

Ryan Brooks (Burlington)

Cam Bucchiere (Masconomet Regional)

Will Bush (Swampscott)

Jacoby Casinelli-Tarasuik (Manchester Essex Regional Middle)

Ben Christopher (Tewksbury Memorial)

Victor Muyanja (Tewksbury Memorial)

Emeka Olu (Tewksbury Memorial)

Jonny Sullivan (Tewksbury Memorial)

Ryan Conley (Lowell Catholic)

Josef Flores (Lowell Catholic)

Seth Ly (Lowell Catholic)

Steeven Many (Lowell Catholic)

Zach D’Addario (Billerica Memorial)

Pasquale DeLucia (Wilmington)

Vinny DeMaio (Methuen)

Tim Dornezon (Methuen)

Alex Santiago (Methuen)

Gianni Deprimeo (Winchester)

Michael Ficociello (Winchester)

Bryan Harrison (Winchester)

Ronan O’Connell (Winchester)

Justin Dube (Amesbury)

Jon Funk (Acton-Boxborough Regional)

Steven Harper (Pentucket Reg Sr)

Thomas Kineavy (Woburn)

Shane Knowlton Simard (Lynn English)

Luis Levenishti (Bishop Fenwick)

Dylan Patturelli (Bishop Fenwick)

Tanner Martin (St. Mark’s)

Seedi Sheriff (St. Mark’s)

Phoenix Whitaker (St. Mark’s)

Colin McGough (Lynn Tech)

Miguel Montalvo (Nashoba Regional)

Christian Montalvo (Nashoba Regional)

Aaron Radke (St. John’s Preparatory School)

Pierson Scala (St. John’s Preparatory School)

Seth Sacco (Winthrop)

Jaylen Severino (Gloucester)

Gustavo Varela (Lawrence)

Floyd White (Beverly)

Head coach: Wally Dembowski (Winchester)

SOUTH

Ronell Armstrong (Barnstable)

Jayson Dyer (Barnstable)

Jackson Arnold (Stoughton)

Conor Casey (North Attleboro)

Nathan Rivera (North Attleboro)

Frankie Strachan (North Attleboro)

Luke Deftos (Archbishop Williams)

Travis Gardner-Harris (Archbishop Williams)

Andrew DeGirolamo (Mansfield)

Nate Pailler (Mansfield)

Tommy Vallett (Mansfield)

Cam Deleskey (Foxborough)

Matt O’Keefe (Foxborough)

Caden Doherty (Bourne)

Jonny Donovan (Scituate)

Shea Tinkham (Scituate)

Ben Frechette (Plymouth South)

Shane McDonald (Plymouth South)

Kyle Gass (Norton)

Cole Mirka (Norton)

Harrison Ogilvie (Norton)

Gino Gioioso (Xaverian Brothers)

Christian McIntyre (Xaverian Brothers)

Marcus Griffin (Belmont)

Leopold Kuehberger (Belmont)

Tristian Grimes (Nantucket)

Brody Hines (Old Rochester Reg)

Rhancy Jean-Baptiste (Canton)

Jake Marcell (Canton)

Dylan Keenan (Taunton)

Corbin Melo (Taunton)

Tallan King (King Philip Reg)

Liam King (King Philip Reg)

Colin Lahiff (Bishop Feehan)

Momo Mills (Bishop Feehan)

Andrew Orphanos (Bishop Feehan)

Charlie Leach (Marshfield)

William Lee (Milford)

Patrick Mason (Milton)

Ronan Sammon (Milton)

Brady McCormack (Medfield Senior)

Gavin Seitz (Medfield Senior)

Kyle McCue (Attleboro)

Zach Moura (Fairhaven)

Tyler Munchbach (Weymouth)

Ryan Murphy (Nobles)

Alin Norisca (Randolph)

Kevin Ozulumba (Ashland)

Brendan Peno (Nauset Regional)

Aaron Procaccini (Apponequet Regional)

CJ Talabi-Oates (Thayer Academy)

Dylan Varekamp (Norwell)

Jacob White (Medway)

Head coach: Steve Dembowski (Milton)

